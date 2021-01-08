Honor could be looking forward to launching a number of products. These include laptops, smartwatches, TVs, and toothbrushes. As per a new leak, these products could go live with the soon-to-be-launched Honor Mall. These products could be launched alongside the Honor V40.

Honor recently announced that it would be introducing the Honor Mall, which will be its independent online shop. It is scheduled to go live on January 12. The company teased a slew of upcoming products through a Weibo post. The poster hints at new TVs, laptops, as well as smartwatches. It seems like the brand is all set to build an ecosystem of products.

The information comes from a report by a Chinese publication. It revealed that the home page of the upcoming Honor Mall website has the following codenames in its source code: York, Nobel D, Bohr, Locke, Kanon. As of now, the webpage is down.

Reportedly, York is the codename of the upcoming Honor V40 smartphone. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. It could feature a 6.72-inch OLED display and come with a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, it might pack a 4,000mAh battery. Moreover, as per leaked renders, Honor doesn’t seem to be giving up on its waterfall displays as the V40 is tipped to feature a curved screen.

On the other hand, a poster shared by Honor Glory Mall on Weibo hints at a plethora of new products that the company is expected to launch. The poster features a TV, laptop, smartwatch as well as a toothbrush. Hence, it is being expected that Honor could launch these products alongside its V40 when the Honor Mall goes live on January 12.