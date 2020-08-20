HONOR has detailed its launch plans ahead of IFA 2020. The company has teased its upcoming launches. It will be announcing a new PC with the AMD Ryzen 4000 series processor, an outdoor smartwatch with rugged looks and sport features and a couple of tablets.

HONOR will be announcing a new MagicBook series powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors. In Russia, the HONOR MagicBook Series ranked Top 2 best-selling ultrabook at DNS. The HONOR MagicBook 14 ranked top 3 best-selling laptops at Amazon.de in Germany and ranked Top 5 best-selling laptop at Boulanger in France. In the UK, the HONOR MagicBook 14 ranked top 10 best-selling newly launched product at

Amazon.co.uk.

The new PC will be officially launched at HONOR Expand Your Life Event on IFA, 4 September. Further, the event will also include the announcement of a smartwatch that is designed to be the “adventure companion” in outdoor activities such as hiking and mountain climbing with navigation and other features. The company will also be introducing its first global available tablet, HONOR Pad 6 and HONOR Pad X6.