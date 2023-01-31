HONOR has announced that it will host an event on 27 Feb during MWC 2023. Learn more about the event and potential product launches right here!

HONOR has announced that it will be hosting an event on 27 Feb 2023 during Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The event, with the tagline "Unleash the Power of Magic," is set to be hosted both in-person in Barcelona and live-streamed for the online audience. During the event, HONOR will launch its latest dual flagship lineup, the HONOR Magic Vs and the HONOR Magic5 series.

While the company hasn't revealed anything officially, the HONOR Magic5 lineup is expected to include up to three models, including a standard version, a 'Pro' model, and an 'Ultimate' variant. These models are said to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Previous reports have suggested that all the variants of the HONOR Magic5 series will feature a 6.8-inch OLED LPTO panel with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and up to 1,100 nits of brightness. The standard model is rumored to have a 5,000mAh battery with up to 66W fast charging.

The Magic Vs, HONOR's Galaxy Z Fold series competitor, launched in China in November 2022. It features a big, edge-to-edge outer display and a 7.9-inch inner display that uses a gear-less hinge for smooth opening and closing. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, has a powerful 5,000 mAh battery, and a triple camera array that includes a 54MP primary sensor. During our small hands-on time with the HONOR Magic Vs, we were thoroughly impressed by its foldable design and performance capabilities.

With the Magic Vs and Magic5 series set to launch globally, it will mark an important moment for HONOR and a must-see event for tech enthusiasts. We here at Pocketnow will be covering the event in full, so be sure to stay tuned for all the latest news from the tech giant.