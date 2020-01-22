HONOR announced the MagicWatch 2 at the end of November last year, but it was only at CES 2020 that the HUAWEI sub-brand made it available globally.

Now the company, at a special lifestyle media gathering in London, is announcing a limited edition MagicWatch 2. For this, HONOR has teamed up “with a number of rising stars in the worlds of art and graphic design including Jacky Tsai, George Greaves, Wang DongLing and Giovanni Ozzola”.

While the internals have remained the same, the changes are purely cosmetic, and are referring to combining HONOR’s design with elements of illustration, graphic design, photography, sculpture and calligraphy.

As a leading global smartphone brand, we are committed to creating cutting-edge, fashion-forward technology that looks as good on the outside as the tech on the inside. We’re thrilled to have partnered with some really exciting names in the worlds of art and design for our latest design series for the MagicWatch 2; the collection truly embodies our bold, adventurous spirit, with a range of stunning designs to suit every style and taste. George Zhao, President of HONOR

Check out the limited edition MagicWatch 2 designs below, including HONOR x Jacky Tsai, HONOR x Wang DongLing, and HONOR x Giovanni Ozzola.