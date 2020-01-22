Author
Tags

HONOR announced the MagicWatch 2 at the end of November last year, but it was only at CES 2020 that the HUAWEI sub-brand made it available globally.

Now the company, at a special lifestyle media gathering in London, is announcing a limited edition MagicWatch 2. For this, HONOR has teamed up “with a number of rising stars in the worlds of art and graphic design including Jacky Tsai, George Greaves, Wang DongLing and Giovanni Ozzola”.

While the internals have remained the same, the changes are purely cosmetic, and are referring to combining HONOR’s design with elements of illustration, graphic design, photography, sculpture and calligraphy.

As a leading global smartphone brand, we are committed to creating cutting-edge, fashion-forward technology that looks as good on the outside as the tech on the inside. We’re thrilled to have partnered with some really exciting names in the worlds of art and design for our latest design series for the MagicWatch 2; the collection truly embodies our bold, adventurous spirit, with a range of stunning designs to suit every style and taste.

George Zhao, President of HONOR

Check out the limited edition MagicWatch 2 designs below, including HONOR x Jacky Tsai, HONOR x Wang DongLing, and HONOR x Giovanni Ozzola.

You May Also Like

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Buds+ renders reveal design, color options

The renders inside have been just leaked, claiming to represent the final design and color options in which the Galaxy Buds+ will be available.

Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: NOT What We Thought?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new leaked poster of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, OnePlus 8 Pro’s 120Hz mode selector and more

Hot deals from Amazon arrive to the Galaxy S10+, iMacs, MacBook Air and more

This is the latest list of Amazon deals that you can get this week. You can find a wide variety of Samsung products and more