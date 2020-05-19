HONOR has today added a new member to its Android tablet portfolio that brings 5G as well as Wi-Fi 6 support to the table. Named HONOR Tablet V6, the company’s latest offering borrows design elements from its smartphone siblings and flaunts a glossy rear panel with a gradient finish.

It packs a 10.4-inch 2K (2000 x 1200 pixels) display with 100% sRGB color gamut output and 84 percent screen-to-body-ratio. HONOR is also bundling in the Magic Pencil stylus that offers support for 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. HONOR Tablet V6 is powered by the Kirin 985 chip paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

There is a 13MP camera at the back and an 8MP snapper to handle selfies and video calls. Android 10 handles things on the software side, but instead of Google Play, users will have to rely on the App Gallery and other third-party repositories to download apps.

A 7,250mAh battery keeps the lights on, but there is no word on support for fast charging. The HONOR Tablet V6 comes in a trio of colors and will be up for registrations starting today, but details about its pricing and sale date are still under the wraps.

Source: HONOR