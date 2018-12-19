Honor is preparing a MediaTek-based smartwatch

Honor smartphones have really contributed to Huawei’s success of shipping 200 million smartphones this year, though we don’t really know to what extent. One thing is certain, that the Honor brand is getting more and more exposure, followed by an increase of reputation. And, while the Honor Watch Magic is still pretty fresh — a toned down Huawei Watch GT — we’re hearing the company is already working on another smartwatch.

According to a recent Bluetooth certification (source link), the wearable will have the model number ELF-G10. The certification doesn’t reveal much about the upcoming gadget, but it clearly states it is a smartwatch. That, and it reveals the fact that it will be built on the MediaTek platform, which is odd, since most smartwatches and wearables rely on Qualcomm.

It is not uncommon for hardware manufacturers to experiment with different platforms, and, using MediaTek instead of Qualcomm doesn’t by far disqualify the product. It will be interesting to see what Honor is preparing with the ELF-G10, and when the company decides to make it official.