Author
Tags

Honor has started the rollout of Android 10 update for a trio of phones. The update brings the refreshed Magic UI 3.0 interface based on the EMUI 10 skin to the Honor 20, Honor View 20, and the Honor 9X.

Talking about the new elements that come with Magic UI 3.0, the most notable one is the arrival of a native dark mode. The Android 10 update also brings a new multi-screen collaboration tool that allows users to seamlessly share files between their Honor phone and PC, aside from controlling music playback.

Additionally, Magic UI 3.0 also overhauls the camera app UI to make photography tools more easily accessible. Additionally, all phones that run Magic UI 3.0 now boast of a self-developed Trusted Execution Environment that protects sensitive activities like mobile payments and authentications from security risks.

You May Also Like

Over a billion Android devices at risk of malware infection globally

Every two in five Android devices are susceptible to attack by malicious parties because they no longer receive security updates from Google’s side.

Redmi Note 9 Pro alleged live image shows quad cameras and flashy gradient design

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro is shown packing quad rear cameras in the leaked image, something that the company has already confirmed via teasers.

Black Shark 3’s 90Hz display to offer an industry-first 270Hz touch sampling rate

The upcoming Black Shark 3 gaming phone will pack a 4720mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.