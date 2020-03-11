Honor has started the rollout of Android 10 update for a trio of phones. The update brings the refreshed Magic UI 3.0 interface based on the EMUI 10 skin to the Honor 20, Honor View 20, and the Honor 9X.

Talking about the new elements that come with Magic UI 3.0, the most notable one is the arrival of a native dark mode. The Android 10 update also brings a new multi-screen collaboration tool that allows users to seamlessly share files between their Honor phone and PC, aside from controlling music playback.

Additionally, Magic UI 3.0 also overhauls the camera app UI to make photography tools more easily accessible. Additionally, all phones that run Magic UI 3.0 now boast of a self-developed Trusted Execution Environment that protects sensitive activities like mobile payments and authentications from security risks.