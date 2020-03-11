Author
Tags

Honor has started the rollout of Android 10 update for a trio of phones. The update brings the refreshed Magic UI 3.0 interface based on the EMUI 10 skin to the Honor 20, Honor View 20, and the Honor 9X.

Talking about the new elements that come with Magic UI 3.0, the most notable one is the arrival of a native dark mode. The Android 10 update also brings a new multi-screen collaboration tool that allows users to seamlessly share files between their Honor phone and PC, aside from controlling music playback.

Additionally, Magic UI 3.0 also overhauls the camera app UI to make photography tools more easily accessible. Additionally, all phones that run Magic UI 3.0 now boast of a self-developed Trusted Execution Environment that protects sensitive activities like mobile payments and authentications from security risks.

You May Also Like

Samsung closes down factory after worker tests positive for coronavirus

SARS-CoV-2 strikes against Samsung again as the tech giant had to shut down one of its factories due to one worker testing positive for the coronavirus.
Nokia 5G Phone

Nokia to launch a 5G phone at March 19 event

The company is expected to unveil the Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3 at the event.
Samsung Galaxy Fold review:

Samsung could be working to quadruple its foldable display production

Samsung could end up producing up to 1 million foldable displays per month at the end of this year if the latest rumor turns out to be true