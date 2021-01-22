Huawei recently announced that it will be selling all of its Honor business assets to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co., Ltd., which is a government-backed consortium. It is a company formed by a technology enterprise owned by the government of the southern city of Shenzhen. This move freed Honor from all the US sanctions levied on Huawei. Now, Honor has now signed partnerships with key chipmakers including Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and more.

The latest development comes from Reuters, which reports that Honor has signed partnerships with major chip suppliers such as Intel and Qualcomm after its split from Huawei. Earlier today, Honor launched its Honor V40 smartphone in China. It is the brand’s first device as an independent company. At the launch, Honor said in a statement it now had its own deals with some tech firms. These include AMD, MediaTek, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Samsung, SK Hynix, and Sony.

Chief Executive George Zhao launched the Honor V40. “The last five months have been an extremely difficult but meaningful time for Honor,” Zhao said. “We feel the weight of expectation from industry partners and consumers.” While Honor focused on the budget devices under Huawei, it will now aim to move into the middle and higher tier market and expand overseas, Zhao said. The company said it would pursue the ‘internet of things’ market, calling its strategy ‘8+1+N’, the same term used by Huawei.

It was recently reported that Google Mobile Services (GMS) could soon make a comeback on Honor devices as the company is no longer a Huawei subsidiary. The Honor V40 could launch globally as the Honor View 40 and feature GMS instead of Huawei’s AppGallery. Earlier, it was reported that GMS could make a comeback on Honor smartphones around Spring. Honor is said to have been working on two new phone lineups with support for GMS.