Honor Play 4 5G

Earlier this month, renders of an upcoming HONOR phone – claimed to be the HONOR Play 4 Pro – surfaced online with some of its key specs in tow. The company announced that it will be launching the HONOR Play 4 series on June 3 in China. Now, it has released official renders of the device.

HONOR Play series Product Manager Wei Xiaolong Raul took to Weibo to share the renders. The Play 4 5G can be seen in black, blue, and white colors. He didn’t share any details on the specs of the phone.

The smartphone is said to feature a 6.81-inch FHD+ display and will pack an octa-core 2.0GHz chip packed alongside up to 8 gigs of RAM. The main camera at the back could use a 64MP sensor, and a 16MP camera on the front.

Source: Weibo

