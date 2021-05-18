Honor has announced the launch of its new MagicBook 14 and 15. The latest model comes with 11th Gen Intel Core processors. The former will be made available in UK, Germany, and France at €1199.90 and €849.90 for the Core i7 and Core i5 models respectively. The MagicBook 15 will be available in UK, Germany, and France at €949.90. These will sell in Space Gray, the lightweight aluminum body with an azure blue chamfer design.

The new HONOR MagicBook Series offers an upgraded user experience packed into a lightweight and compact body. These devices are claimed to deliver 10.5 hours of battery life. You get an Eye Comfort HONOR FullView Display for enhanced eye protection. Plus, these are supported by the latest Wi-Fi 6 and a 2X2 MIMO dual antenna design for faster and smoother wireless transfer speeds.

The display supports a 100% sRGB color gamut, and a screen to body ratio of 84%. HONOR MagicBook14 and 15 come equipped with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, TÜV Rheinland Flicker-free Certification, and all-new DC Dimming technology. The HONOR MagicBook 14 weighs just 1.38 kg and is 15.9 mm thin. The 1920 x 1080-pixel fully-laminated screen reduces the reflection of light off the LCD panel as well.

The new MagicBook series is now available with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor. Compared to the previous generation, overall performance is up by 21% percent, with a maximum frequency of 4.7 GHz. Further, you get 16 GB of DDR4 dual-channel RAM and 512 GB of large storage. The HONOR MagicBook Series comes packed with a Supersized Cooling Fan and dual heat pipes, enabling efficient heat dissipation to maintain a manageable temperature even during intense gaming. Plus, there is Microsoft Windows 10 pre-installed.

The HONOR MagicBook 14 and 15 are both equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and a 2X2 MIMO dual antenna design, enabling wireless transfer speeds of up to 2400 Mbps, approximately 2.7 times the speed of Wi-Fi 5. Starting from May 18. the HONOR MagicBook 14 11th Gen Intel CoreTM i7-1165G7 16GB+512GB and i5-1135G7, and MagicBook 15 versions will be available to purchase in UK, Germany, and France.