HONOR Play4 Pro renders have appeared online. Moreover, the device has been spotted listed Chinese site JD.com.

The leak comes from Digital Chat Station on Weibo. The device is seen sporting a dual-camera setup on the left top rear corner. Further, we can see “40MP” mentioned on the rectangular camera module.

On the front, there is a dual punch-hole selfie camera setup. The device is said to feature a LCD display. On further observation, we can also notice the side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the right edge of the device.

The tipster claims that it will come equipped with a 40MP Sony IMX600y sensor and be powered by a Kirin 5G chipset. If the rumors are to be believed, it could be the Kirin 990 5G SoC. The HONOR Play4 Pro is also tipped to feature 40W fast charging.

HONOR is yet to tease the phone officially. Hence, we don’t have a launch date as of now.

