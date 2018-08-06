Honor Play is the real gaming phone, for under $300

Gaming smartphones are pretty popular nowadays, and every company wants to create their own. We could say that the Razer phone was the first one, but it certainly won’t be the last one. Now Samsung is even marketing their Galaxy Note 9 as a gaming phone, but paying almost $1000 for a gaming phone isn’t a very smart idea. Luckily we have now the Honor Play.

What do you do when you're at a boring event? Take a lot of photos. Xiaomi Mi A2 on the left, Honor Play on the right. In this instance, the Play does a much better job. Huawei's AI is crazy good when it works. pic.twitter.com/9jvq8RQSiS — Harish Jonnalagadda (@chunkynerd) August 3, 2018

The design of the Honor Play is very similar to the Honor 10. It has a 6.3″ FHD+ screen, 64GB of storage, 4GB and 6GB RAM, 16MP selfie cam and a dual 12MP+2MP main shooter. Now, what’s impressive about this device is that it comes with a Kirin 970 processor and a 3750mAh battery for only $290. This smartphone also has the AI-assisted feature in its camera from the Honor 10. Android 8.1 Oreo and EMUI 8.2 will also be present in this phone that will be exclusive for Amazon India, or at least for the time being. if you want the 6GB RAM version, it will cost you $350, but both devices also include the GPU Turbo feature that makes them faster.