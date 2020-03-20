Author
HONOR is preparing to launch a new budget phone, but prior to an official announcement, the device has been leaked in all its glory. Dubbed HONOR Play 9A, it is a successor to the HONOR Play 8A and looks very much like it from the front.

Over at the back, HONOR Play 9A features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and borrows design elements from the HONOR V30. Following are its leaked specifications:

  • 6.3-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display
  • MediaTek Helio P35 processor
  • 4GB of RAM
  • 64GB/128GB of onboard storage
  • Dual rear cameras (13-megapixel, f/1.8 + 2-megapixel, f/2.4)
  • 8-megapixel front camera
  • 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging

HONOR Play 9A will reportedly boot Android 10 with the Magic UI 3.0 skin on top, and it will most likely come with the HMS core that lacks Google services. However, there is no word on pricing or launch date of the upcoming HONOR phone.

