In addition to launching the HONOR 30S, the HUAWEI sub-brand has also unveiled an entry-level Android phone called the HONOR Play 9A. Surprisingly, it eschews an in-house Kirin chipset and opts for the MediaTek Helio P35 processor instead.

HONOR Play 9A runs Android 10, but it relies on the HMS (HUAWEI Mobile Services) core and misses out on Google services such as the Play Store. Here’s a quick rundown of the internal hardware:

6.3-inch HD+ (1600 x 720) display with a waterdrop notch

MediaTek Helio P35 processor

4GB of RAM

64GB / 128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB)

Dual rear cameras (13MP primary, f/1.8 + 2MP depth f/2.4)

8MP selfie camera, f/2.2

5,000mAh battery with 10W charging

The HONOR Play 9A starts at CNY 899 (approximately $130) and comes in Night Black, Blue Emerald, and Jasper Green colours. It is now up for pre-order in China, but the company is yet to reveal details about its international availability.

Source: VMall