HONOR Play 4T series will be launching on April 9 in China. The company has already revealed several specifications of the duo ahead of launch.

The HONOR Play 4T Pro will be powered by the Kirin 810 chipset. It will sport a 48MP triple rear camera setup and pack a 4,000mAh battery.

However, the Play 4T will be driven by a less powerful processor that works at 2.0GHz. The Kirin 810 ticks at 2.27GHz. Further, the Play 4T will feature a dual rear camera setup. On the front may lie an 8MP selfie shooter.

The HONOR Play 9T will feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display.

Source: Weibo