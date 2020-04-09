Up next
Just as promised, HONOR has today launched a new lineup of mid-range phones – the HONOR Play 4T and the HONOR Play 4T Pro. The two phones pack a 48MP main camera and a 4,000mAh battery, but that’s just about it when it comes to similarities.

The entry-level HONOR Play 4T features a circular cutout drilled in the top-left corner of the display and packs dual rear cameras, while the HONOR Play 4T Pro sports a notch and has three rear cameras at the back.

Another key difference is that the HONOR Play 4T features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, while the HONOR Play 4T Pro relies on an in-display module. Have a look at their specs:

HONOR Play 4T HONOR Play 4T Pro
Display 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED
Processor Kirin 710A Kirin 810
RAM 6GB 6GB / 8GB
Storage 128GB 128GB
Cameras 48MP + 2MP 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Battery 8MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh (10W charging) 4,000mAh (22.5W charging)
Software MagicUI 3.1 (Android 10) Magic UI 2.1 (Android 9)
Colors Magic Night Black, Blue Water Emerald Magic Night Black, Blue Water Emerald, Iceland illusion

The HONOR Play 4T costs ¥1,199 (~$170) and will go on sale starting April 21 in China. As for the HONOR Play 4T Pro, it starts at ¥1,499 (~$210) and will be up for grabs starting today. However, there is no word on international availability yet.

Source: Honor

