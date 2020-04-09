Just as promised, HONOR has today launched a new lineup of mid-range phones – the HONOR Play 4T and the HONOR Play 4T Pro. The two phones pack a 48MP main camera and a 4,000mAh battery, but that’s just about it when it comes to similarities.
The entry-level HONOR Play 4T features a circular cutout drilled in the top-left corner of the display and packs dual rear cameras, while the HONOR Play 4T Pro sports a notch and has three rear cameras at the back.
Another key difference is that the HONOR Play 4T features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, while the HONOR Play 4T Pro relies on an in-display module. Have a look at their specs:
|HONOR Play 4T
|HONOR Play 4T Pro
|Display
|6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD
|6.3-inch FHD+ OLED
|Processor
|Kirin 710A
|Kirin 810
|RAM
|6GB
|6GB / 8GB
|Storage
|128GB
|128GB
|Cameras
|48MP + 2MP
|48MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Battery
|8MP
|16MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh (10W charging)
|4,000mAh (22.5W charging)
|Software
|MagicUI 3.1 (Android 10)
|Magic UI 2.1 (Android 9)
|Colors
|Magic Night Black, Blue Water Emerald
|Magic Night Black, Blue Water Emerald, Iceland illusion
The HONOR Play 4T costs ¥1,199 (~$170) and will go on sale starting April 21 in China. As for the HONOR Play 4T Pro, it starts at ¥1,499 (~$210) and will be up for grabs starting today. However, there is no word on international availability yet.
Source: Honor