Honor 30S
HONOR recently announced its HONOR 30S. Today, the brand announced that it will unveil the Play 4T on April 9. It will be a mid-range device. While the teaser image shows a notch-less display, it could well just be an image for representation.

Further, the company has also confirmed that HONOR 30 and HONOR 30 Pro will be launched in China on April 15. The teaser showcases rear panel in Blue color with a matte-like finish on the glass.

The HONOR 30 duo will be company’s flagship devices for 2020. Moreover, an HONOR phone with model number BMH-AN10 got certified by 3C earlier this month. It revealed support for 40W fast charging and 5G.

Source: Weibo
Via: Fonearena

