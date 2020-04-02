Earlier today, HONOR confirmed the launch date of its upcoming HONOR Play 4T. Now, a promotional poster and several specifications of the device have leaked online.

The phone will be sporting a waterdrop notch screen. Further, the rear panel houses a rectangular camera module with three cameras and an LED flash.

The HONOR Play 9T will feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display. It will be powered by the Kirin 810 SoC. Further, the rear camera setup is likely to be of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP. On the front may lie a 16MP selfie shooter. Moreover, it is said to pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

According to the leak, it weighs 163 grams. It is likely to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

