Earlier this month, renders of an upcoming HONOR phone – claimed to be the HONOR Play 4 Pro – surfaced online. The company revealed its launched date to be June 3. Now, ahead of the launch, its specifications have leaked online.

The HONOR Play 4 Pro 5G is said to feature a 6.57-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a pill-shaped cutout for its two front-facing cameras. In the cutout resides a 32MP + 8MP dual selfie shooter. It is tipped to be powered by the Kirin 990 5G SoC. There is no information regarding the RAM variants and storage choices.

The smartphone is rumored to pack a 4,200mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging. Further, there’s a side-facing fingerprint sensor on the right edge of the device. It is claimed to be priced around 3,000 Yuan (~$420).