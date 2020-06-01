HONOR Play 4 Pro

Earlier this month, renders of an upcoming HONOR phone – claimed to be the HONOR Play 4 Pro – surfaced online. The company revealed its launched date to be June 3. Now, ahead of the launch, its specifications have leaked online.

The HONOR Play 4 Pro 5G is said to feature a 6.57-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a pill-shaped cutout for its two front-facing cameras. In the cutout resides a 32MP + 8MP dual selfie shooter. It is tipped to be powered by the Kirin 990 5G SoC. There is no information regarding the RAM variants and storage choices.

The smartphone is rumored to pack a 4,200mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging. Further, there’s a side-facing fingerprint sensor on the right edge of the device. It is claimed to be priced around 3,000 Yuan (~$420).

You May Also Like
Galaxy Note 20+ leaked renders show a familiar design and ginormous camera bump
Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ looks identical to Galaxy Note 10 from the front, but the camera module has a different design and has a huge bump too.
HUAWEI Enjoy Z 5G packing a 90Hz display, MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 chip launched
HUAWEI’s latest budget phone packs a 48MP camera at the back sitting alongside a wide-angle lens and a macro camera.
Nokia 6.2
Nokia 6.3 could pack Snapdragon 730 SoC and 24MP primary camera
It may feature a 24MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP depth, and macro sensors.