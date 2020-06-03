Honor Play 4 Pro

HONOR has launched its Play 4 series smartphones in China. The lineup consists of the Play 4 and Play 4 Pro. Both smartphones come with 5G and punch-hole displays. The Play 4 Pro also features infrared temperature measurement. It can measure temperatures from -20 degrees Celsius to 100 degrees Celsius.

The HONOR Play 4 features a 6.71 inch FHD display with a single punch hole selfie camera. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G. It sports a quad rear camera setup: 64MP primary + 8MP wide-angle + 2MP macro + 2MP depth. It packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging. Moreover, it offers VC liquid cooling technology and a 12 layer heat dissipation structure.

Price:
6GB RAM + 128GB storage: 1,799 Yuan (~$253)
8GB RAM + 128GB storage: 1,999 Yuan (~$281)

The HONOR Play 4 Pro features a 6.81-inch display with a dual punch-hole selfie camera cut out on the front (32MP + 8MP). It is powered by the Kirin 990 5G chipset. It sports a dual rear camera setup: 40MP Sony IMX600 RYYB sensor + 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It packs a 4,200mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging. There is a special edition Play 4 Pro that features an IR temperature sensor.

Price:
8GB RAM + 128GB storage: 2,899 Yuan (~$407)
Special edition: 2,999 Yuan (~$421)

