Earlier this month, renders of an upcoming HONOR phone – claimed to be the HONOR Play 4 Pro – surfaced online with some of its key specs in tow. The HUAWEI subsidiary has today announced that the HONOR Play 4 series be launched in China on June 3. As per leaks, the company will unveil two phones at the upcoming event – the vanilla HONOR Play 4 and its Pro sibling.

So far, HONOR has not released any teasers or promotional materials for the HONOR Play 4 duo, aside from confirming that the two phones will support 5G. Going by leaks circulating around, the HONOR Play 4 Pro will feature three cameras at the back, with one of them using a 40MP Sony IMX600y sensor. It might also offer 40W fast charging support.

As for the HONOR Play 4, it has been spotted on TENAA, complete with its key specs and renders. The standard HONOR Play 4 will sport a 6.81-inch FHD+ display and will pack an octa-core 2.0GHz chip packed alongside up to 8 gigs of RAM. The main camera at the back uses a 64MP sensor, and there is a 16MP camera on the front.

Source: Weibo