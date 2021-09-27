Along with the MagicBook V 14 and MagicBook 16 series, HONOR also launched its new HONOR Pad V7 and Vision X2 TV series in China.

HONOR Pad V7 is the trimmed-down version of the HONOR Pad V7 Pro the company announced a while back. It runs MagicUI 5.0 and supports features like multi-screen collaboration, and smart split-screen. It is 6mm thin and has a 10.4-inch 2K resolution display upfront. Moreover, the display supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The tablet also features a quad-speaker setup.

HONOR Pad V7 has been priced at CNY 1,999 (~$300) and is available to pre-order right now. Currently, it is China exclusive, however, going with the general trend, you can expect Pad V7 to be available overseas as well.

HONOR Vision X2 Smart TVs

In addition to Pad V7, HONOR also announced Vision X2. Vision X2 is HONOR’s smart TV model. It comes in three different sizes — 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. All three variants have a 4K UHD screen with 92% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. The TVs support HDR10 and come with anti-aliasing optimization, NR noise reduction, and a few other functions. They’re powered by a MediaTek processor that has 4 Cortex-A53 cores and a Mali-G52 MC1 graphics processor. The TVs come with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

The TVs run on HONOR’s own MagicUI and support HONOR’s self-developed Cast + Projection protocol. The 43-inch model is priced at CNY 1,799 (~$280), the 55-inch model has been priced at CNY 2,699 (~$420), while the 65-inch model costs CNY 3,499 (~$50). HONOR says all three models will be available for purchase from 18th October in China.