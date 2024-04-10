Key Takeaways Stunning design with a gorgeous 12.1-inch LCD display

Coming back to an Android tablet after several years is quite interesting, as the last Android tablet I owned was released in 2019. The options weren’t necessarily great back then, so I eventually switched to Apple’s budget-friendly alternative in 2020, when the 8th iPad was the most affordable version you could purchase, which at the time was the best option for anyone looking to get excellent features, a nice display, and good audio quality for a decent price tag.

Fast-forward to 2024, and I get to enjoy a new Android experience in a gorgeous new package. The Honor Pad 9 offers nice features, a stunning design, and all the necessary ingredients to make it the perfect option for anyone looking to get a nice media experience without breaking the bank. However, the question remains: Is the Honor Pad 9 good enough to replace my iPad? Let’s find out.

Price and availability

Honor made some interesting choices with the Honor Tab 9. It was first released in China on December 22, 2023, just in time for the holidays. Its starting price was $1,499 Yuan, which translates to approximately $212. However, you couldn’t get yours outside of China until February 2024, when it came with a €399 price tag, making it more expensive than some of Apple’s current options.

Luckily for most European customers, the Honor Pad 9 is now available for as low as €349, with the latest offers that will get you up to €50 off the base model that comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. You also get a flip cover with your purchase, making it a slightly more attractive option, as the Honor Pad 9 Flip cover normally sells for €50, so you basically get a new tablet for €299, which is still kind of nice if you’re looking to get a new Android tablet.

Honor Pad 9 Brand Honor Storage 128/256GB CPU Qualcomm SM6450 Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Memory 8/12GB RAM Operating System Android 13, Magic OS 7.2 Battery 8300 mAh Ports USB-C Display type 12.1-inch IPS LCD with 120Hz refresh rates and anti-glare glass Connectivity WiFi only Headphone jack No Colors Starry Gray (Light White and Azure only available in China) Build Glass front, aluminum frame, aluminum back Expandable Storage No IP rating No Front Camera 8MP Rear Camera 13MP Dimensions 278.2 x 180.1 x 7 mm (10.95 x 7.09 x 0.28 in) Charging speed 35W wired Stylus Input Yes

The Honor Pad 9 may not be the most powerful tablet around, but it will hold its own while loading anything you want. It delivers fast app launches and is even nice for occasional gaming. This tablet comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, Qualcomm Adreno 710 graphics, 8GB RAM, a large 12.1-inch LCD display, 256GB storage space, a long-lasting battery life that will keep you streaming your favorite content even if you’re flying over the Atlantic.

Honor Pad 9 Design: Killer Looks

This is one of the best aspects of this tablet, as it’s a feast for the eyes. It looks and feels premium, and if you don’t take your time looking at the details, you might even take it for one of Apple’s more expensive alternatives. I also love its Starry Gray finish, which looks stunning and does an excellent job of deterring fingerprints. It is also available in “Light White” and “Azure,” but you will have difficulty getting your hands on those options outside of China. I love this design so much that I almost feel bad that I had to purchase a case to keep it safe. Still, it’s quite convenient and useful if you’re planning on watching videos on your tablet, and it will also keep it safe from any potential harm.

I’m still mixed about the placement of the cameras, as it makes you feel like this tablet was meant to be used horizontally. If you’re brave enough to use your Honor Pad 9 without a case, the back camera will also be annoying, as it will make your tablet wobble around any flat surface. However, I believe that most users will immediately put a case on this device, helping it lay flat anywhere you want to put it down. It's also convenient to get a case as it will give you a better grip on the device, since it can get a bit slippery if your hands are wet or sweaty. We find the volume and power buttons placed on the top left side of the tablet if you’re using it in landscape mode, which is kinda tough to reach if your hands are on the sides of the tablet while watching your favorite content.

Close

The display on the Honor Pad 9 is also perfect for content consumption, as it comes with an anti-glare coating that makes viewing easier and better, even in bright places. However, this display won’t be as great for keeping smudges away. Either way, you get a 12.1-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rates, which isn’t common for tablets in this price range. You will also enjoy crisp and rich colors. However, I wouldn’t recommend it for aspiring artists, as it doesn’t come with a stylus, and getting the company’s Magic Pencil 3 will set you back an extra $100. But if money isn’t an issue, you will have a nice time sketching and taking notes, as the experience is outstanding, almost like using a real pencil and paper.

Performance: Fast navigation

The Honor Pad 9 runs on MagicOS 7.2 and Android 13, so the experience is fast and fluid, but there are a couple of issues that I don’t necessarily love. Biometric authentication wasn’t as fast or reliable as I’d wished, meaning I had to enter my security code way too often to unlock my tablet. This isn’t an issue when I’m at home, since I disable biometric authentication, and using the tablet is just a swipe away.

I’m also experiencing some issues with the tablet being unable to go to sleep while using certain apps, meaning that I usually pick up the Honor Pad 9 with an empty battery, mainly video streaming apps and the app I use for playing guitar. Other than that, I can say that I’m more than pleased with loading speeds, animations, and the overall experience, as the Honor Pad 9 delivers the performance you’d expect from a new tablet.

I never said that battery life was bad, as I managed to use my tablet during my flight back from Barcelona during a Kimetsu No Yaiba epic marathon. I even managed to squeeze in some episodes of Dragon Quest. I arrived home with more than 30 percent battery life, which is great considering this tablet’s power and features. Indeed, I complained about my Honor Pad 9 running low on battery when it doesn’t go to sleep while running some apps, but that gets solved if I close everything before putting my tablet away.

It is also difficult for me to understand why the Honor Pad 9 gets negative comments regarding the volume of its 8-speaker system. I actually love the speakers on this tablet; they’re perfect for music, movies, and more. I normally use the tablet with my over-ear headphones when traveling or when I don’t want the rest of the world to distract me from what I’m watching, so the speakers aren’t something I’d mention as a negative point. Further, you’re only paying $400 for this tablet or $299 if you take advantage of the current deals, so it would be crazy to expect a jaw-dropping sound from this product if it's not a Pro variant or a device that's meant to provide top-notch audio experience. You get what you pay for, and the tablet’s speakers are more than enough to deliver an immersive experience if you’re watching stuff during a flight or if you’re alone on the couch, but then again, why now stream your content directly on your TV?

Should you buy it?

Honor has made a very attractive Android tablet that’s truly enjoyable and perfect for most. I like it, and my kids love it, especially when we’re going out; I also got my hands on Lamicall’s Car Tablet Mount to keep the kids and the wife entertained while on the road. I believe it’s perfect for content consumption, excellent for long trips and great for anyone looking to get their hands on a new Android tablet.

That being said, the only real negative for me is the price tag, as other options on the market would seem more compelling, especially for the US market, where getting products from Honor might not be as easy. For instance, you can get the 9th generation iPad starting at $249. Indeed, you sacrifice storage space, but you get a tablet that will work wonders for years, allowing you to do everything you need on a more budget-friendly option.

There are several things to love about this tablet, but I’m still unsure whether I’d be willing to spend €349 on one. I’m currently looking to replace my 8th-generation iPad with something more powerful, and I don’t really believe that the Honor Pad 9 is the tablet I will keep around for work-related stuff. Still, It will be a perfect companion while I get my hands on something with more power under the hood.