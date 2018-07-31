Honor Note 10 announced with turbo, turbo, turbo

Honor has announced a big-time gaming phone and it’s big in other ways, too.

The Huawei sub-brand has launched the Honor Note 10, a fiery phablet with an extra-tall AMOLED display spanning nearly 7 inches. It’s HDR10 compliant and can stream colorful media from online sources. Stereo speakers are tuned with Dolby ATMOS for an in-the-face experience. Better yet, the experience can be ported through USB-C to an external monitor and audio system so that users can connect a Bluetooth game controller and run everything remotely.

The phone also takes proven silicon in the Kirin 970 and ramps it up with GPU Turbo and CPU Turbo software for overclocking, which will be utilized to optimize asset reads and reduce reliance on RAM. Further more, a copper-based cooling system from THE NINE is in place that will facilitate ramped speeds. The copper runs right above the 5,000mAh battery, which is able to charge at 5V and 4.5A.

Finally, there are the cameras. Big cameras: 24- and 16-megapixel sensors with monochrome-sensing and color-sensing, respectively. That sensor system has had potent results on other Huawei phone with Leica dual-camera systems. A 13-megapixel unit is out on front.

Sales of three configurations will begin next month on various Chinese online platforms. The 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant costs ¥2,799 ($411). The 6/128GB version is ¥3,199 ($470) while the 8/128 variant is ¥3,599 ($528).