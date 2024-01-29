Key Takeaways HONOR will unveil the Magic 6 series and the Magic V2 RSR foldable at its MWC 2024 event in Barcelona on February 25.

The Magic 6 series includes the Magic 6 and Magic 6 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, up to 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage.

The Pro model has a superior camera setup, while the standard model has a smaller battery. Pricing and availability are yet to be announced.

MWC 2024 is set to take place on February 26 to February 29, and HONOR just announced that it’ll hold an event. The company has already announced that it’ll unveil the HONOR Magic 6 series of flagships and the latest foldable, the HONOR Magic V2 RSR foldable.

HONOR will hold its MWC 2024 event in Barcelona on February 25 at 2 PM CET (8 AM ET). The teaser confirms that the company will globally introduce the Magic 6 series, as well as the new Magic V2 foldable flagships. The Magic 6 series consist of the HONOR Magic 6 and Magic 6 Pro devices. Both smartphones are powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The two devices have the same 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with curved panels, and as usual, the Pro model carries a more impressive camera setup, equipped with a 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, and a 180MP periscope telephoto camera.

The standard Magic 6 carries a 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, and a 32MP telephoto sensor instead. The Magic 6 has a 5,450 mAh battery, while the Magic 6 Pro features a large 5,600 mAh cell. The Pro model supports 80W wired, 66W wireless, and 5W reverse and wireless charging.

As for the Magic V2 series, the foldable series consists of the HONOR Magic V2, and the newly announced Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 RSR models. The latter was announced on January 26.

HONOR hasn’t announced the availability or pricing for the Magic 6 series or the Magic V2 RSR model, so we’ll have to wait a little more. Luckily, MWC 2024 is right around the corner, so we don’t have to wait too long.