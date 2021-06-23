Huawei parted ways with Honor not that long ago, and the company has already released its new smartphone, the Honor 50 series with some impressive specifications. The company has also partnered with Google to support and commit to Android and Google Play Services.

Honor is now focusing on a good reputation and clearly wants to become a leading smartphone manufacturer all around the world, in multiple markets. Spotted by MyFixGuide, Honor was found to have applied for a number of trademarks in China, suggesting that the company might be looking into launching foldable smartphones in the near future. The names in question are the following:

Honor Magic Router

Honor Magic Flip

Honor Magic Touch

Honor Magic Earbuds

Honor Magic Tap

Honor Magic Fold

Honor Magic Share

Honor Magic Pen

Honor Magic Pad

Honor Magic Drop

Honor Magic Flex

Clearly, we can talk about a whole new lineup of upcoming devices, including a pen stylus, wireless earbuds, a router, a tablet and of course, one or more foldable smartphones. It’s unclear if these are just there to reserve the name, or if the company is exploring multiple devices. One thing is for sure, several of these names suggest there could be at least one foldable device in the making.

MyFixGuide points out that Honor Insiders revealed that “Honor basically imitates the previous practices of Huawei mobile phones, so there will also be folding screen products in the Magic series.” A Purchase agreement was also signed with Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Company and Honor Terminal back in December 2020, which supplies flexible display and touch screen to Honor.

None of the information is confirmed as of now, but all the puzzle pieces seem to point to an upcoming foldable device, or several of them. Take this with a grain of salt, as always. We’ll certainly be on the lookout for any more potential rumors.