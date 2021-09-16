HONOR, HUAWEI’s ex-sub-brand, has announced that it has entered a “strategic partnership” with Microsoft. The company says its new partnership is to “develop ground-breaking AI and end devices” that support HONOR’s ‘1+8+N’ strategy. As a part of its partnership with Microsoft, HONOR has announced that its upcoming MagicBook V 14 will be one of the world’s first laptops that will come with Windows 11 pre-installed.

As a refresher for those of you who don’t remember, HUAWEI sold off its HONOR sub-brand to a Shenzhen company after HUAWEI was barred from the United States. In a bid to continue its operations with the Western companies, HONOR was sold. Soon after it was made a separate brand, it signed deals with Qualcomm, MediaTek, and AMD. Now, in another effort to continue its business with the Western companies, HONOR has signed a “strategic partnership” with Microsoft.

“HONOR and Microsoft will continue to strengthen our strategic partnership and develop solutions that can incorporate different software and hardware technologies for various user scenarios. We are confident that together HONOR and Microsoft will be able to establish an interconnection between end-devices and the all-scenario ecology to create a new intelligent world for everyone,” said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR in a statement.

As a part of its partnership, HONOR has announced that its upcoming MagicBook V 14 will be one of the first devices to run Windows 11. HONOR will host a “Smart Life Product Launch” event on September 26 wherein the company will introduce its new devices.

HONOR devices have run on Windows OS in the past. Its MateBook X Pro we reviewed last month is also equipped with Windows 10. However, HONOR says its new partnership will help the company “in the addition of targeted customizations and upgrades [that will] create a better Windows 11 experience.”

Moreover, the company says it will integrate Microsoft’s cloud computing and AI technology into its product and services such as its YOYO intelligent assistant, collaboration tools, AI travel assistant, utilities, and translation services, hence creating a “more enriching and smarter AI experience.” The statement also says that the two companies will continue to explore the future opportunities of integrating “Windows and Android” in their devices and services.