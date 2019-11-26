HUAWEI sub-brand HONOR today announced the MagicWatch 2, a rebranded and slightly tweaked HUAWEI Watch GT2.

It is based on the Kirin A1 chip, and Honor advertises 14-day battery life for the 46mm version, and seven days for the 42mm model, as the watch comes in two sizes.

The 46mm model features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display (454 x 454 resolution), while the smaller variant packs a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen (390 x 390 resolution).

HONOR MagicWatch 2 is another strong product that helps to achieve the 1+8+N IoT strategy. HONOR MagicWatch 2 marks HONOR’s another big step in the brand’s own ecosystem integration of connected smart products as well as the global wearable market. The HONOR MagicWatch 2 cements our forward-thinking in smartwatch design and development of wearable products. Whether you are out for fitness training or work, HONOR MagicWatch 2 will keep you at your optimal performance inside and out. George Zhao, President of HONOR

Weighing 41 grams, and 29 grams, respectively, the HONOR MagicWatch 2 comes in Charcoal Black and Flax Brown colors for the larger model, and Agate Black and Sarkura Gold shades for the smaller version.

GPS and GLONASS compatibility is present, and the watch is rated for 5ATM water resistance. It also takes other features from the HUAWEI Watch GT2, like the HUAWEI TruSeen 3.5 heart-rate monitor, HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking tech, and HUAWEI TruRelax stress monitoring.

Customization options include clock faces and four different choices of watch straps.

Pricing and availability will be shared at a later date.