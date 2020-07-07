HONOR has announced that it is rolling out a new firmware update for the HONOR MagicWatch 2 smartwatch. It brings 85 new workout modes and tracks upto 194 types of data for the users. The update will be available on both 42mm (4.2 cm) and 46mm (4.6 cm) variants.

The HONOR MagicWatch 2, with 85 customized workout modes covers 6 categories of sports: extreme, leisure, fitness, aquatics, ball games and winter sports and other fitness activities ranging from street dance to parkour, rock climbing to yoga, and ballet to boxing, breathing exercises, etc. covering a total of 100 activities now.

In the 15 professional workout modes, the smart fitness companion can record key data and collect upto 194 types of information for users to get the most out of their workout. The types of data includes trail (distance), average speed, maximum speed, duration, calories burnt, heart rate, stride frequency, cumulative elevation, maximum oxygen uptake, etc. in case of running, hiking and triathlon; and stroke recognition, stroke frequency, stroke count, SWOLF, average swimming pace, swimming laps, etc. in case of swimming.

While the device should prompt you for the update, in case it does not users may follow the enclosed steps: