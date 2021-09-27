HONOR today launched MagicBook V 14 and MagicBook 16/16 Pro in China. HONOR MagicBook V 14 is one of the first laptops to run on the new Windows 11 operating system. Moreover, the laptop is HONOR’s first laptop to be powered by Intel Evo

platform.

On the outside, MagicBook V 14 notebook continues the aesthetic genes of the Honor MagicBook family. It uses a MacBook-like aviation-grade aluminum alloy material + metal anode technology. It’s is 14.5mm thin and weighs 1.48kg. It’s available in three colors: dawn blue, starry gray, and glacier silver.

The screen is a 14.2-inch LTPS touch display with a 90.5% ultra-high screen-to-body ratio, and 2520 x 1680 resolution. HONOR says MagicBook V 14’s display “redefines the standards for high-end flagship screens and provides users outstanding visual. experience while ensuring eye comfort with three eye protection certifications including TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification.”

The laptop is powered by fast internals. It’s powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11390H processor and is equipped with dedicated NVIDIA Geforce MX450 graphics. In addition to the fast internals, it features 16GB of fast LPDDR4x memory and a 512GB PCIe SSD for storage. HONOR also says it has a different cooling system this time around.

The base variant of MagicBook V 14 with an i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD has been priced at CNY 6,199 (~$970) in China. Currently, it’s available to pre-order and is expected to be available soon. Going with the general trend, you can expect MagicBook V 14 to be available overseas as well.

In addition to the MagicBook V 14, HONOR also announced MagicBook 16 and 16 Pro. The laptop series features a 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors,

and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. Similar to MagicBook V 14, the MagicBook 16 series features 16GB DDR4 dual-channel memory and 512GB high-performance PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The MagicBook 16 series has been priced at CNY 6,499 (~1,000) and is available to pre-order today in China.