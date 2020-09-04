HONOR has lifted the covers from two new laptop line-ups at its 2020 IFA Technology Conference, unveiling the HONOR Magic Pro and the vanilla HONOR MagicBook laptop in 14-inch and 15-inch variants. Both the new laptops get an AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPU upgrade, with the HONOR MagicBook Pro opting for the more powerful Ryen 5 4600H CPU while the non-Pro models go with the Ryzen 5 4500U mobile processor.

HONOR MagicBook Pro

The HONOR MagicBook Pro flaunts a sleek aluminum build and comes equipped with a 16.1-inch FHD display that covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut and comes with TÜVRheinlandFlicker Free certification. The device has slim bezels which help it achieve an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 90%. It draws power from the AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor that ticks alongside dual-channel 16GB DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of NVMe PCIe SSD.

Honor MagicBook Pro

Notably, the HONOR MagicBook Pro comes equipped with a 56Wh battery that supports 65W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. HONOR says the device can go from 0 to 50% percent in just 30 minutes. You get a full-sized backlit keyboard with a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button. You get three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The HONOR MagicBook Pro goes on sale starting September 7 priced at €899.9 (£849.99) with offers such as a limited-time €100 discount and freebies such as an HONOR Watch Magic and an HONOR Router3.

HONOR MagicBook 14 and 15

Honor MagicBook 14

The only key difference between the new HONOR MagicBook 14 and 15 is the display size. The former packs a 14-inch FHD display, while the latter bumps the screen size to 15.6-inch while keeping the resolution intact. The slim bezels are here to stay, and so is the 16:9 aspect ratio. Just like the HONOR MagicBook Pro, the vanilla MagicBooks also feature a pop-up camera positioned beneath in one of the function keys and also has a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button.

Honor MagicBook 15

HONOR MagicBook 14 and 15 are powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor paired with 8GB/16GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB/512GB of NVMe PCIe SSD. Notably, the bigger MagicBook packs a 42Wh battery, while its smaller 14-inch sibling packs a 56Wh battery, with both the devices offering support for 65W Type-C fast charging. The HONOR MagicBook 14 goes on sale starting September 21 priced at €749.9 (£669.99), while the 15-inch model will be up for grabs priced at €899.9 (£849.99) September 8 onwards. There are only two color options on the table – Mystic Silver and Space Gray.