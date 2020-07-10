Honor MagicBook Pro 2020

HONOR launched the MagicBook Pro 2020 last month. The company had revealed at the time of launch that will launch the AMD version of the MagicBook Pro 2020. Now, according to a Weibo user, the AMD Ryzen edition model will be released on July 16. The tipster shared a teaser poster for the laptop. It indicates that the upcoming laptop will feature “A+ Productivity”. 

HONOR is also said to launch a gaming notebook soon. However, this MagicBook AMD Ryzen edition isn’t expected to be a gaming rig as there is no dedicated GPU onboard. It is said to come with the Radeon RX Vega GPU. The laptop may feature a Ryzen 4000 series chipset. It could be the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H. The processor is said to be paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and include a Western Digital PC SN720 NVMe SSD.

To recall, the MagicBook 2020 comes with a 16-inch display, has up to 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and PCIe SSD of up to 512 GB storage. It is powered by 10th generation Intel Core i7 and i5 processors.

Via: Gizmochina

