HONOR first announced its MagicBook 15 at CES 2020. The laptop went official globally alongside its 14-inch variant on February 25. Now, the company has confirmed that the device is coming to India. It will be launched on Flipkart. However, the date is yet to be revealed.

The HONOR MagicBook 15 comes with a compact, thin and lightweight design. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with TÜV Rheinland Certification. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Mobile Processor with Radeon Vega 8 Graphics. It packs 8GB DDR4 RAM with 256GB/512GB PCIe NVME SSD storage.

