During the Snapdragon Summit in 2023, HONOR unveiled that their upcoming flagship smartphone, the Magic6, will be equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This continues HONOR's tradition of utilizing top-tier Qualcomm chipsets in their flagship phones, just as they did with the Magic5 Pro, which used the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. In addition to this chipset upgrade, HONOR also showcased the new on-device AI features that Magic6 series will bring.

Related: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite is here to challenge Apple Silicon

HONOR Magic6 will leverage the powerful NPU of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to create user-focused ecosystem. The Magic6 will also introduce a virtual assistant capable of handling complex tasks directly on the device, without connecting to the cloud. In a demo video, HONOR showed that a person asked the virtual assistant to gather all the videos of their daughter and create a new video highlight clips, and it was able to complete the task in mere seconds.

Another feature that HONOR showcased is Magic Capsule. This feature, integrated directly into the Magic6, will enable users to interact with the software of their phone using only their eyes. During the keynote, they gave a sneak peek of this technology by showing a woman using her phone. By simply looking at a snippet of the Uber app — which looked just like Live Activity of the iPhone — she was able to open the app in full screen without lifting a finger.

The upcoming smartphone will also support HONOR's MagicRing feature, which uses the Snapdragon Seamless technology to seamlessly connect all devices. This means users can effortlessly transfer files between devices, take phone calls on their laptops, share audio, use their phone as a webcam, and do much more. These are just a few of the features HONOR has showcased so far. We will get to know more as we approach the launch of Magic6 series.

HONOR hasn't revealed the exact launch date of Magic6 just yet, but has confirmed that it will launch in the global markets. Going by their previous release patterns, we expect the Magic6 to hit the market around late February or early March. We'll keep you posted as soon as we have more information. In the meantime, tell us about your thoughts on the AI features that Magic6 series will bring in the comments section below.