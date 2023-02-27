HONOR unveiled the new Magic 5, Magic5 Pro, and Magic Vs in Barcelona at MWC. The new flagship device comes with several new upgrades over the HONOR Magic4 Pro, including a new triple 50MP camera array, a slight redesign, and an all-new inside. The Magic5 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 high-end chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Here’s all you need to know about the new HONOR Magic5 Pro flagship.

Pricing & Availability

The new HONOR Magic5 Pro will be available for €1,199 (~$1,250). The price will include the base model, which comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone will be available in two colors, including Black, and Meadow Green. HONOR didn’t reveal when the Magic5 Pro would become available to purchase, but the company confirmed that it would be available in Q2, 2023.

HONOR Magic5 Pro The new HONOR Magic5 Pro is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 12/512GB of memory and storage. It has a triple 50MP camera setup on the back, and it has one of the best-rated displays and cameras in a smartphone in 2023. See at Honor

Colors

The HONOR Magic5 Pro will be available in two color options, Meadow Green and Black. Both models will be available with 12GB of memory and 256/512GB of UFS 4.0 storage configurations.

Technical Specifications

Category HONOR Magic5 Pro Dimensions 6.41 x 3.01 x 0.34 in (162.9 x 76.7 x 8.77mm) Weight 7.72oz (219g) Build Glass front and back

Aluminum frame

IP68 dust and water resistance Display 6.81-inch LTPO OLED Quad-Curved Floating Screen

1312 x 2848-pixel resolution

21:9 aspect ratio

461 PPI

120Hz refresh rate (1Hz-120Hz)

HDR10+. 100% DCI-P3

1800 nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Memory & Storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 512GB storage LPDDR5X memory UFS 4.0 storage

Rear Cameras Primary : 50 MP wide, f/1.7, 1/1.12-inch sensor

: 50 MP wide, f/1.7, 1/1.12-inch sensor Ultra-wide : 50 MP, f/2.0, 122-degree FoV

: 50 MP, f/2.0, 122-degree FoV Periscope: 50 MP, f/3.0, Sony IMX858, 3.5x optical zoom, 100x Digital zoom Front Camera 12 MP, f/2.4, 3D Depth sensor Security Fingerprint scanner, 3D Face Recognition, PIN, Pattern, Password Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Ports USB Type-C Battery 5,100 mAh

66W wired

50W wireless HONOR SuperCharge Operating System MagicOS 7.1 (based on Android 13) Colors Meadow Green, Black Price From €1,199 (~$1,250)

Design

The HONOR Magic5 Pro features a similar design to its predecessor, the Magic4 Pro. It has a large display, curved edges all around, and a circular camera setup on the back. What’s different is the small enhancements HONOR did to improve the ergonomics aesthetics. Starting on the back, the Magic5 Pro features a large circular camera island, with a slight curvature bump to make the transition seamless.

All four sides are curved, which then goes onto the aluminium sandwich and continues onto the front. The right side packs the volume rocker and the power button, while the bottom houses the SIM card tray, a microphone, the USB-C port, and the speaker. The top only contains the speaker, a microphone, and an IR sensor. The speakers support stereo, as well as DTS:X Ultra sound.

In terms of design, the Magic5 Pro is certainly a refinement, and there is much to love. You might also be interested in our hands-on experience, as we had a chance to take the device for a spin not long ago.

Display

The Magic5 Pro comes with a massive 6.81-inch LTPO Quad-Curved Floating Screen. Similar to the Magic4 Pro, it features up to 120Hz refresh rate, excellent viewing angles, and up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. The screen supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR10+ video playback to make movies and videos pop. It has 1312 x 2848 resolution, yielding an impressive 461 PPI (Pixel-per-Inch). HONOR didn’t mention the glass technology it uses, but it shared that its display received 151 points from DXOMARK, placing the Magic5 Pro in the first place.

The screen also has a pill-shaped cutout on the top left corner, featuring a 12MP front camera, and a 3D Face Recognition sensor, similar to the Magic4 Pro. The screen features a curvy panel, and there are no sharp edges to be found, which is either a good thing or a bad thing, depending on your preferences.

Software

The Magic5 Pro comes with HONOR’s own MagicOS 7.1 software, which features lots of customization options and built-in features. The new operating system is based on Android 13, and the company put a lot of emphasis on AI capabilities and functions. We can’t wait to take the device for a spin, and see how HONOR optimized the system on the new device.

Processor, RAM, and Storage

The HONOR Magic5 Pro comes equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 high-end chipset. The device comes with one Cortex-X3 clocked at 3.19GHz, two Cortex-A715 clocked at 2.8GHz, two Cortex-A710 cores at 2.8GHz, and three Cortex-A510 cores at 2.0GHz. The base model comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X memory and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device supports 5G and LTE, as well as Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Generally speaking, we like what we’re seeing so far, and we’re glad to see 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage in the base unit. We’re glad to see HONOR provide a futureproof configuration, and plenty of memory for multitasking. We’ll be sure to test this in our upcoming review. Make sure to stay tuned!

Camera

The HONOR Magic4 Pro was one of the best camera smartphones in 2022, and we expect to see similar results from this year’s Magic5 Pro. Taking a closer look at the camera array on the back, we find three sensors in the new “Stay Wheel Triple Camera” design.

The large circular camera island houses three 50MP cameras. There’s a 50MP primary with f/1.6 aperture, and a large 1/1.12-inch sensor. There’s another 50MP ultrawide with f/2.0 and a field-of-view of 122-degrees. Lastly, there’s another 50MP Sony IMX858 periscope telephoto sensor with f/3.0, capable of 3.5x optical zoom, and 100x digital zoom.

The front-facing selfie shooter packs a 12MP f/2.4 camera with a 3D depth camera, ensuring better portraits with improved bokeh effects.

DXOMARK also placed the camera system of the Magic5 Pro in first place, with a score of 152. It’s one of the highest camera scores to date, and we have high expectations. The camera was also recently featured in the Guinness World Records, where Piotr Grabowski achieved the “Highest Between the Legs Slam Dunk” record, captured by the Magic5 Pro’s camera setup.

Battery

The new HONOR Magic5 Pro comes with a large 5,100 mAh battery, which is 500 mAh larger than the one found in last year’s Magic4 Pro. While that’s all good news, the extremely fast wired and wireless charging didn’t carry over to the Magic5 Pro from its successor, but that doesn’t mean it’s slow by any means.

The Magic5 Pro supports 66W fast wired charging, and instead of offering 100W fast wireless charging like the Magic4 Pro, it opts for 50W fast wireless charging, using the HONOR SuperCharge technology. We would’ve love to see the technology inside the Magic5 Pro, but we’re glad to see the HONOR sticking with a rapid wireless technology that’s still one of the fastest on the market.