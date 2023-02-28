In this article, we take a look at how the new HONOR Magic5 Pro compares to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Pixel 7 Pro, and Xiaomi 13 Pro.

After months of anticipation and speculation, HONOR officially unveiled its new flagship smartphone, the Magic5 Pro, at the MWC 2023. Boasting impressive specifications, such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, triple 50MP cameras, Android 13, and fast charging capabilities, the HONOR Magic5 Pro is set to rival other top Android smartphones on the market, such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Google Pixel 7 Pro, and Xiaomi 13 Pro. In this comparison guide, we'll delve into how the Magic5 Pro stacks up against its competitors in the Android flagship smartphone market.

HONOR Magic5 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Xiaomi 13 Pro: Specs Comparison

Category HONOR Magic5 Pro Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Google Pixel 7 Pro Xiaomi 13 Pro Operating System MagicOS 7.1 (based on Android 13) One UI 5.1 (based on Android 13) Android 13 MIUI 14 (based on Android 13) Display 6.81-inch LTPO OLED, 1312 x 2848-pixel resolution, 120Hz, Glass front 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 1440 x 3088-pixel resolution, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.7-inch AMOLED, 1440 x 3120-pixel resolution, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus 6.73-inch, LTPO OLED, 1440 x 3200-pixel resolution, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google Tensor G2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Memory 12GB 8/12GB 12GB Up to 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear Cameras Primary : 50 MP wide, f/1.7, 1/1.12-inch sensor

: 50 MP wide, f/1.7, 1/1.12-inch sensor Ultra-wide : 50 MP, f/2.0, 122-degree FoV

: 50 MP, f/2.0, 122-degree FoV Periscope: 50 MP, f/3.0, Sony IMX858, 3.5x optical zoom, 100x Digital zoom Primary : 200 MP wide, f/1.7, 85-degree FoV, OIS, HDR, Laser AF

: 200 MP wide, f/1.7, 85-degree FoV, OIS, HDR, Laser AF Ultra-wide : 12 MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

: 12 MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV Telephoto : 10 MP, f/2.4, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

: 10 MP, f/2.4, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom Periscope: 10 MP, f/4.9, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom Primary : 50 MP wide, f/1.85, OIS, HDR

: 50 MP wide, f/1.85, OIS, HDR Ultra-wide : 12 MP, f/2.2, 126-degree FoV, 1.25 μm

: 12 MP, f/2.2, 126-degree FoV, 1.25 μm Telephoto: 48 MP, f/3.5, 5x optical zoom Primary : 50 MP, f/1.9, wide, OIS, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF

: 50 MP, f/1.9, wide, OIS, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF Ultra-wide : 50 MP, f/2.2, 115-degree FoV

: 50 MP, f/2.2, 115-degree FoV Telephoto : 50 MP, f/2.0, PDAF, OIS, 3.2x optical zoom

: 50 MP, f/2.0, PDAF, OIS, 3.2x optical zoom Leica optimizations Front Camera 12 MP, f/2.4, 3D Depth sensor 12 MP, f/2.2, 80-degree FoV, AF 10.8 MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 93-degree FoV 32 MP, HDR Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Battery 5,100 mAh 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh 4,820 mAh Charging 66W wired

50W wireless HONOR SuperCharge 45W wired

15W wireless 30W Wired Charging

Fast wireless charging 120W wired

50W wireless Ports USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C Security Fingerprint scanner, 3D Face Recognition, PIN, Pattern, Password Under-display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password Under-display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password Under-display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password Colors Meadow Green, Black Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender & Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, Red Obsidian, Snow, Hazel Black, White Price From €1,199 (~$1,250) From $1,199.99 From $899 From €1,299 (~$1,375)

Going over the specs, it becomes apparent that all of them boast flagship-level features and performance, making any of them a satisfying choice for consumers. However, in the interest of this article, we will conduct a comprehensive analysis of how the HONOR Magic5 Pro measures up against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Starting with the design, you'll notice that the the HONOR Magic5 Pro and Google Pixel 7 Pro boast a pronounced curved edge design, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Xiaomi 13 Pro feature a more subtle curvature. It's worth noting that the Xiaomi 13 Pro distinguishes itself from the others with a ceramic back, whereas all the other smartphones feature glass backs.



HONOR Magic5 Pro captured by Roland Udvarlaki

As for display durability, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts the most robust protection with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, followed by the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro with Gorilla Glass Victus. However, it's disappointing to note that HONOR has not disclosed the type of glass used for the Magic5 Pro's display protection.

Taking a look at the color options, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may be the ideal choice for those who express their individuality through the color of their smartphone as it is available in a total of eight colors. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro is available in three colors: white, black, and hazel, and the Xiaomi 13 Pro and HONOR Magic5 Pro each offer two color options - black and white for the Xiaomi 13 Pro, and black and green for the HONOR Magic5 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Source: Pocketnow / Adam Z. Lein

Shifting our focus to the display, all the smartphones in this lineup boast a generous 6.7-6.8 inches screen, complete with premium features such as AMOLED/OLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, high resolution, and HDR10+. All the smartphones also employ a curved display, making them easy to hold in hand.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a built-in stylus that can be used for various tasks such as taking notes, editing photos, and more. This is a standout feature that is not present on any other smartphone on the list. Nonetheless, if you compare these smartphones based on the display quality, any one of these would be a satisfactory choice for you.

When it comes to performance, all of these smartphones are highly capable and won't disappoint. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, HONOR Magic5 Pro, and Xiaomi 13 Pro all utilize the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. While the Samsung model features a slightly overclocked version, the difference in daily use is negligible.

On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro incorporates Google's custom Tensor G2 chipset, which may not be the most powerful but offers a wealth of AI/ML features, including offline Google Assistant voice typing, Live HDR, offline translations, and exclusive photo-editing capabilities that are on par with other high-end smartphones.

When it comes to camera setup, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes the top spot with its quad-camera module. This setup includes a 200MP primary sensor, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, a 10MP optical periscope camera with 3-10X optical zoom, and another telephoto camera with OIS and 3x zoom capabilities. While the primary camera's megapixel count is impressive, the real standout feature of the Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera is its ability to zoom up to 100x.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro takes the second spot with its triple 50MP cameras, which include a 50MP primary with f/1.6 aperture, 50MP ultra-wide with f/2.0 and a field-of-view of 122-degrees, and a 50MP Sony IMX858 periscope telephoto sensor capable of 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro also features a 50MP IMX989 primary camera with 1-inch sensor size and 'Hyper' OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.2x optical zoom. The Pixel 7 Pro also offers a dependable camera setup with a Quad Bayer 50 MP Wide sensor, a Quad Bayer 48 MP Telephoto, and a new 12 MP Ultra-wide with Autofocus.

While the camera performance of the Xiaomi 13 Pro and the HONOR Magic5 Pro is yet to be tested, you won't regret the camera capabilities of any of these devices.



HONOR Magic5 Pro captured by Roland Udvarlaki

In terms of battery capacity, all the smartphones on this list boast a sizeable ~5,000 mAh battery that should provide enough power to last through a full day of use, although actual battery life will depend on usage. When it comes to charging, however, the Xiaomi 13 Pro reigns supreme with its blazing-fast 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro comes in second place with its impressive 66W wired and 50W wireless SuperCharge. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features 45W wired charging. And while the Pixel 7 Pro's 30W fast charging may seem slow in comparison, it's still faster than many other smartphones on the market.

On the whole, the HONOR Magic5 Pro seems like a solid Android offering if you're looking for a flagship smartphone with loads of features. What are your impressions of the HONOR Magic5 Pro? Are there any specific aspects you would like us to cover in our hands-on review? Please leave a comment below and share your thoughts with us!