The HONOR Magic5 Pro is finally here, and we've been given exclusive access to take a look at the device ahead of the unveiling. Here's our hands-on.

HONOR invited us to showcase the new HONOR Magic5 Pro ahead of the MWC 2023 unveiling. It’s the latest flagship from the company, embracing a tweaked design language, new camera capabilities, and new features to show off the best of the best from the company. The HONOR Magic5 Pro comes with a 6.81-inch LTPO AMOLED display, a triple 50MP camera setup on the back, and a beefy 5,100 mAh battery with support for 66W fast wired and 50W fast wireless charging.

Last year’s HONOR Magic4 Pro was already one of the best smartphones for photography, and hands-down the fastest wireless charging smartphone to date. Naturally, we have high expectations for the Magic4 Pro’s successor, and here, we’ll take a closer look at the design and feel of the device.

Alongside the Magic5 Pro, the company also announced the new HONOR Magic5, and the global version of the HONOR Magic Vs foldable flagship.

Price & Availability

The new HONOR Magic5 Pro will be available for €1,199 (~$1,250). The price will include the base model, which comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone will be available in two colors, including Black, and Meadow Green. HONOR didn’t reveal when the Magic5 Pro would become available to purchase, but the company confirmed that it would be available in Q2, 2023.

Technical Specifications

Category HONOR Magic5 Pro Dimensions 6.41 x 3.01 x 0.34 in (162.9 x 76.7 x 8.77mm) Weight 7.72oz (219g) Build Glass front and back

Aluminum frame

IP68 dust and water resistance Display 6.81-inch LTPO OLED Quad-Curved Floating Screen

1312 x 2848-pixel resolution

21:9 aspect ratio

461 PPI

120Hz refresh rate (1Hz-120Hz)

HDR10+. 100% DCI-P3

1800 nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Memory & Storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 512GB storage LPDDR5X memory UFS 4.0 storage

Rear Cameras Primary : 50 MP wide, f/1.7, 1/1.12-inch sensor

: 50 MP wide, f/1.7, 1/1.12-inch sensor Ultra-wide : 50 MP, f/2.0, 122-degree FoV

: 50 MP, f/2.0, 122-degree FoV Periscope: 50 MP, f/3.0, Sony IMX858, 3.5x optical zoom, 100x Digital zoom Front Camera 12 MP, f/2.4, 3D Depth sensor Security Fingerprint scanner, 3D Face Recognition, PIN, Pattern, Password Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Ports USB Type-C Battery 5,100 mAh

66W wired

50W wireless HONOR SuperCharge Operating System MagicOS 7.1 (based on Android 13) Colors Meadow Green, Black Price From €1,199 (~$1,250)

Design

HONOR Magic5 Pro captured by Roland Udvarlaki

Before we get started on the design, let’s take a look at the fresh new coat of paint on the Magic5 Pro. The device is made of aluminium and has a glass front and back. The glass comes with a special painting, giving the device a soft touch feel with the glossy finish. The coating feels different from standard phones, and its starry coating reflects light, giving it a more premium look. The images can’t do it justice, and you’ll just have to take my word that it looks better in person.



HONOR Magic5 Pro captured by Roland Udvarlaki

The camera bump on the back features the circular shape that we’re all used to seeing from HONOR, and there’s a slight curve to it, masking the camera protrusion by a fair bit. The circular camera island sits nearly flush, although it still slightly protrudes. This design reminds me of the OPPO Find X5 camera, which also looks seamless and elegant. Your hand will naturally sit flat on the camera bump, and the curvature will ensure a comfortable grip over the large device.

While we’re on the topic of grip and comfort, all sides are curved, and there’s not a single sharp edge. While this helps make the Magic5 Pro sit flush in the palm of your hands, it also makes it rather slippery. I didn’t have a chance to spend a long time with the device, but I would likely recommend putting a case on it to ensure it doesn’t slide out of your hands. The Black model is certainly a fingerprint magnet, but the Green one appears to hold up well.

Display



HONOR Magic5 Pro captured by Roland Udvarlaki

The back glass seamlessly transitions to the side, meeting the metal frame. It then curves back onto the front. Everything feels smooth, and the front too, sports a curvy panel on all sides. This helps make the Magic5 Pro feel like it has thinner bezels all around, making it look modern and stylish.

HONOR Magic5 Pro captured by Roland Udvarlaki

The only thing causing a distraction to this design is the pill-shaped cutout on the top left corner. Nowadays, it doesn’t look as aesthetically pleasing as a cutout in the center, but it makes sense why HONOR chose this place. It shouldn’t interfere too much with notifications and the overall layout. The cutout houses a face recognition scanner and a 12MP front camera, which explains why it takes up such a large space – compared to a traditional single-camera cutout.

A face recognition sensor will always provide more security than the ones relying on the camera sensor, and I’m glad to see it return on the 2023 flagship.

Camera



HONOR Magic5 Pro captured by Roland Udvarlaki

The HONOR Magic5 Pro comes with a triple 50MP camera setup on the back. All sensors are placed in, as HONOR calls it, “Star Wheel Triple Camera” circular island. It’s a very similar shape and design to the one we’ve seen on the Magic4 Pro, but with more refined looks.

As mentioned in the design section, the camera bump has curves, and the back panel has a smooth transition that feels nice in the hands. When it comes to the sensors, we see an impressive array. The primary features a 50MP f/1.6, 1/1.12-inch sensor, which should help capture photos in all lighting environments. The secondary is another 50MP sensor, this time an ultrawide. It has f/2.2 aperture, and 122-degree field-of-view (FoV). The third is a 50MP periscope telephoto camera capable of 3.5x optical and 100x digital zoom. It uses the Sony IMX858 sensor, and it has f/3.0 aperture.

HONOR also told us that they’ve improved the so-called “Ultra fusion” computational algorithm and optics, capable of taking more breathtaking photos. During my testing, I noticed that focus was fast, and while I was unable to take any photos at the private event, the results looked sharp with plenty of detail and contrast. There was a fine balance, even in low-light conditions, but I’ll have to see the results for myself when I get to review the device.

On paper, it looks like an impressive camera setup and has a lot going for it. HONOR already showed some of its capabilities by capturing a Guinness World Record. The company captured Piotr Grabowski achieving the “Highest Between the Legs Slam Dunk” record. We have high expectations for the camera, and we’ll be sure to put it to the test when we receive our review units.

Battery



HONOR Magic5 Pro captured by Roland Udvarlaki

The HONOR Magic5 Pro comes with a 5,100 mAh battery, 500 mAh more than its predecessor. I’m pressed that HONOR placed a larger battery inside the device, but I wonder what it took to do this. When we look at the charging speeds, we’ll see a few notable differences, especially when compared to the Magic4 Pro.

The Magic5 Pro supports 66W fast wired charging, and 50W fast wireless “HONOR SuperCharge” technology. Last year’s device supported 100W wired and 100W wireless charging technologies, and we’re unsure what’s changed, and why we don’t have it in this year’s device. That being said, 66W wired charging is still fast, and the 50W fast wireless charging is still one of the fastest on modern flagships, so that shouldn’t be an issue for anyone concerned.

First impressions



HONOR Magic5 Pro captured by Roland Udvarlaki

2023 appears to be the year HONOR further refines its devices to nail down the design language and to become better known as the company it wants to be. The Magic5 Pro and the Magic Vs foldable are excellent examples of how the company is taking small but meaningful steps to become a mobile industry leader. The company has a rocky past, and if these new devices prove anything, it’s that it’s taking smartphones and innovation more seriously than ever.

During my short hands-on with the HONOR Magic5 Pro, the company showed off a device that promises excellent day and nighttime photography, videography, performance, and durability with its long-lasting battery. While I’m yet to get my hands on a review unit, I am more excited than ever to take the Magic5 Pro for a spin, and test it out.

The Magic5 Pro looks sleek, elegant, and has much to offer. The device promises an all-day battery, fast charging, and a “magical” performance, regardless of the tasks you throw at it. The smartphone industry is extremely competitive, but HONOR has so far managed to cope well with the economic downturn and supply chain issues. If there’s a company you should watch out for in 2023, it’s certainly HONOR, and the new Magic5 Pro and Magic Vs foldable.