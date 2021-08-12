The Honor Magic3 series are the first flagship devices from the company since its independence from Huawei, and they pack a lot of unique features and innovative ideas. The Magic3 lineup consists of the Honor Magic3, Magic3 Pro, and Magic3 Pro+ smartphones.

Honor announced its latest flagship devices – the Honor Magic3 series. They feature powerful specifications and it’s the first smartphones on the market to come equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G chipset, and a unique camera setup on the back. The Honor Magic 3 series features a large 6.76-inch (1344 x 2772) 89-degree Super Curved Display and thin bezels. The screen is an OLED panel, has 120Hz high refresh rate and it’s HDR10+ certified.

When it comes to the power, the Magic3 Pro+ and Magic3 Pro both feature a Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G chipset, while the Magic3 is powered by the standard Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Magic3 Pro+ has 12GB of memory and 512GB of storage. The Magic3 Pro and Magic3 both have 8/128GB, and 8/256GB memory and storage configurations, although the Magic3 Pro also has a higher model with 12GB of memory and 512GB of storage. None of the devices have expandable storage.

The Magic3 Pro+ has four cameras on the back, a 50MP primary sensor with PDAF and OIS, a 64MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom, a 64MP monochrome, and a 64MP ultrawide camera. The Magic3 Pro has a 50MP primary, 64MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom, a 64MP monochrome, and a 13MP ultrawide sensor. The standard Magic3 has three cameras, a 50MP main, 64MP monochrome, and a 13MP ultrawide sensor. All three models feature a 13MP selfie sensor on the front, although the Pro and the Pro models have TOF 3D sensors.

All three devices come with an under-display optical fingerprint scanner, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and have a USB-C port on the bottom. When it comes to durability, the Magic3 Pro+ and Magic3 Pro feature an IP68 certification against dust and water, while the Magic3 comes with an IP54 certification that offers protection against dust and splashes.

All three devices come with a 4,600 mAh battery and support 66W fast wired charging. The Pro+ and Pro models also feature 66W and 50W fast wireless charging and also reverse wireless charging. The Magic3 series come with Magic UI 5 on top of Android 11, and all devices have Google Play Services.

The Honor Magic3 will be available for €899 in Golden Hour and Blue Hour colors – both of which are made out of synthetic leather, and they’ll also have Black and White models. The Magic3 Pro will cost €1,099 and comes in Golden Hour, Black and White, while the Magic3 Pro+ will cost €1,499 and come in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colors. The Magic3 series will first be available in mainland China, and availability for global markets will be announced at a later date.