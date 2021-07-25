Since its detachment from Huawei, the amount of news surrounding Honor has been on the down-low, but it looks like the manufacturer has kept itself quite busy. Reports have continually tipped that it’s working on a foldable device, and the company itself has been teasing the Magic3 line of flagship phones over the last few weeks.

With an event confirmed to be happening on August 12th, we are less than a month away from seeing what Honor has planned. But as with most device launches, leaks surrounding specifications and design have been appearing. So in this article, we’ve rounded up several bits of information regarding the Honor Magic3 Series to help you get a clearer picture of what you can expect.

As for what the series entails, according to @RODENT950, interested buyers can expect to see four models, the Magic3 SE, Magic3, Magic3 Pro, and Magic3 Pro Plus. This leaker has seemingly had success with information regarding HUAWEI’s P50 Series by sharing official-looking renders which match the teaser shared by the company. But we would still recommend taking all information with a grain of salt.

Design and Display

Focusing on the design, rumors say there will be four devices, but we’ve only seen information regarding the Magic3 and Magic3 Pro/Pro Plus. Both devices will feature a circular camera module on the back, which Honor has seemingly confirmed with a teaser shared on its website.

As for the front, an ad on CCTV5, which we reported on, showcases the dual selfie camera on the Magic3. The design choices made for the front and rear have resulted in parallels drawn to HUAWEI’s Mate Series. As for the Magic 3 Pro/Pro Plus, leaks suggest the phone will feature a 6.76-inch 1228p Waterfall display made by Visionox, and it will bring an under-display camera unit.

Honor’s CEO also shared information about the inspiration behind the color scheme on the Magic3 Series. His exact words were :

“In the 15-to-20-minute period before sunset or after sunrise, when the sun is between -6° and -4° below the horizon, the sky lights up in dark blue. When the sun is between -4° and 6° above the horizon, the sky has a pink or pink-gold hue. These color phases during the Magic Hour gave the HONOR Magic3 Series its two colors name, Blue Hour and Golden Hour.“

Camera and Battery

Unfortunately, the rumors surrounding the Magic3 Series are limited in terms of numbers. So we don’t have a clear idea what sort of sensors it will offer, but according to this tweet, the Pro/Pro Plus will be capable of 100x zoom, termed SuperZoom.

It also shared information about the battery offered on the Pro device, which is reportedly a 4,000mAh cell, capable of 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Performance of Honor Magic3 Series

Good performance is essential for smartphones, and the chipset bundled with one is often the make or break point for purchases. With the Magic3 Series, officials from both Qualcomm and Honor have confirmed the new devices will leave nothing on the table by shipping with the Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC.

George Zhao, CEO of Honor, noted :

“With more than a 20% upgrade in AI performance, the Snapdragon 888 Plus is capable of running multiple neural networks simultaneously. The platform’s industry-leading performance provides the HONOR Magic3 Series with the flexibility to deliver a best-in-class mobile and camera experience.”

This marks the end of our compilation regarding the information available on the Honor Magic3 Series. With a global launch confirmed, we’re looking forward to the arrival of one more competitor who may push other OEMs to improve their offerings.

What are your thoughts on how this device is shaping up to be? Make sure to let us know in the comments below.