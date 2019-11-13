Honor Magic Watch 2
The Honor V30 5G will become official on November 26, as we’ve just recently seen its retail box get leaked. Similar to how its parent company, Huawei, has been doing it for quite some time, Honor might also launch a smartwatch at its Honor V30 5G event.

Said watch will be called the Honor Magic Watch 2, according to a recent Digital Trends report, and the sketches you see above and below are allegedly depicting the upcoming watch.

With a 46mm footprint, the Honor Magic Watch 2 will feature a 2.5D curved glass, and two side buttons, with a similar size and placement to the Huawei Watch GT2.

Similarly to how Huawei makes its Watch GT2 available in Sport and Classic editions, we can expect Honor to do the same, and reuse most of the design cues and hardware from the Huawei wearable.

