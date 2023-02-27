The HONOR Magic Vs is finally available globally, and here's everything you need to know about the specs, displays, battery, and more.

The HONOR Magic Vs is one of the most impressive foldable devices to give the Galaxy Z Fold 4 a run for its money, and by the looks of it, it’s a device that will go head-to-head against the Samsung flagship. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and it has a 7.9-inch, and a user-friendly 6.45-inch display. It’s beautiful both inside and outside, and features no crease or gaps.

Pricing & Availability

The new HONOR Magic Vs is the first foldable to make it to other markets outside of Asia, and it’s available in Europe and other select regions. The HONOR Magic Vs will retail for €1,599 (~$1,685) in Europe and will become available soon.

Honor Magic Vs Honor Magic Vs comes with the flagship level specifications and a design that makes it easier to use — be it folded or unfolded. Its price tag also makes it an exciting alternative for those who want to try their hand at foldable phones without spending upwards of $1500.

Colors

Similar to its predecessor, the Magic V, the new HONOR Magic Vs comes in three color options: Orange, Cyan, and Black. All colors are available with all memory and storage configurations, and our favorite has got to be the Cyan, which we had a chance to check out in person.

Technical Specifications

Category HONOR Magic Vs Operating System MagicOS 7.1 (Android 13) Inner Display Size: 7.9-inch

Resolution: 2272 x 1984

Type: Foldable OLED

Refresh Rate: 90Hz

Brightness: up to 800 nits Cover Display Size: 6.45-inch

Resolution: 2560 x 1080

Type: OLED

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Brightness: up to 1,200 nits Stylus Support Yes (HONOR Magic Pen) Dimensions Height: 160.3mm

Width: Unfolded: 141.5mm Folded: 72.6mm

Depth: Unfolded: 6.1mm Folded: 12.9mm

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (4nm) RAM 12GB Storage 512GB Rear Cameras Primary : 54MP IMX800, f/1.9

: 54MP IMX800, f/1.9 Ultra-wide : 50 MP, f/2.0

: 50 MP, f/2.0 Telephoto: 8MP, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom Front Camera 16 MP, ƒ/2.45 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Dual-band Wi-Fi. Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 66W Fast Wired Charging Ports USB-C 3.1 Gen1 Colors Orange, Cyan, Black

Design

HONOR Magic Vs captured by Jaime Rivera

The HONOR Magic Vs looks a lot like its predecessor on the outside, but as we all know, that device never made it outside of Asia, and we never had a chance to get a proper feel for it. The Magic Vs changes that, and we’re happy to tell you that it looks just as beautiful in person as it does in photos. The phone feels lightweight, compared to some other foldables, and it weighs an impressive 261 grams.

It’s a large device by all means, but more compact when directly compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Furthermore, the Magic Vs has no gaps in the middle, thanks to a new hinge mechanism, and the crease is far less prominent than on Samsung’s flagship. It’s less noticeable when using the device and looking at the phone from an angle. HONOR also says it can withstand more than 400,000 folds that should, in theory, last you the lifetime of the device and even more.

6 Images

Close

When it comes to the button placements and the sides, the Vs has stereo speakers on the top and bottom, a SIM card slot on the bottom, next to a speaker, microphone, and USB Type-C port. The right side contains the volume rocker and power button (when folded), which means that the volume buttons will be on the left side when fully unfolded.

Display

HONOR Magic Vs captured by Roland Udvarlaki

The Magic Vs has a user-friendly 6.45-inch OLED cover display with 120Hz refresh rate and a comfortable 21:9 aspect ratio. This size makes it easy to use the device as a conventional smartphone for all occasions, and we can confirm that the typing experience was as pleasant as on any other recent flagship. The cover screen has a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, which should be excellent for using it outside, even in direct sunlight.

HONOR Magic Vs captured by Jaime Rivera

Opening the device reveals the massive 7.9-inch OLED panel. It sports 90Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits of brightness. It’s a square panel, making it excellent for content consumption and video playback. The screen also supports HDR10+, making video and images pop. While a 120Hz inner panel would have been preferred, a 90Hz display will still provide an excellent experience when browsing, playing games, and multitasking. The display also supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, dynamic dimming, and circadian night display to help you focus and prevent eye fatigue.

The larger display also supports the optional HONOR Magic Pen, which enables users to draw, and use the device with ease. Sadly, there’s no dedicated slot on the device to store the pen, meaning that users will have to carry it separately.

Software

HONOR Magic Vs captured by Roland Udvarlaki

The HONOR Magic Vs will launch with Magic OS 7.1 on top of Android 13. It focuses on brand-new AI features to enhance the experience, and it has built-in tools to help you multitask and use multiple apps simultaneously.

Thanks to Android 13 and Magic OS 7.1, the device supports the latest new features built into Android, and comes with optimization enhancements that make the device more stable and immersive. The phone also has neat features built-in, letting you show the viewfinder on the cover display when capturing photos, making it easier to take selfies, and showing a preview to friends as you take them.

Processor, RAM, and Storage

The HONOR Magic Vs is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8/12GB of memory, and 256/512GB of storage. The chip provides excellent overall performance when multitasking, using social media apps, and gaming. It also supports 5G, as well as Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC.

Camera

HONOR Magic Vs captured by Jaime Rivera

The Magic Vs features a 54MP f/1.9 primary sensor, a 50MP f/2.0 ultrawide, and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor, capable of 3x optical zoom. While we can’t yet tell how good the camera is in real life, we know that HONOR is great at optimizing its camera. Last year’s HONOR Magic4 Pro was one of the best camera smartphones, and while we don’t expect the Magic Vs to outperform its flagship sibling, we have high expectations.

The front-facing camera features a 16MP f/2.45 sensor, and the device has no camera on the inner display.

Battery

HONOR Magic Vs captured by Jaime Rivera

The HONOR Magic Vs comes with a large 5,000 mAh battery, which is one of the largest we’ve seen in a foldable flagship to this day. The phone also supports 66W fast wired charging, which we’re happy to see. HONOR claims it can go from zero to 100% in just 46 minutes, which means it might not only be a foldable with the largest batteries out there but also one with one of the fastest charging speeds.

That being said, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows, and the Magic Vs lacks support for wireless charging, which would’ve made this device an absolute no-brainer for many. Fortunately, fast wired charging is here, meaning you’ll have to charge it less frequently and for shorter periods, making up for the lack of wireless charging.

We can only hope that HONOR fits in a wireless charging coil in the next generation, making the device an even better alternative for users who can’t decide between this, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4.