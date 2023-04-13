Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Editor's Choice

Foldable devices have been around for quite a while, and we’ve seen them become more popular as time passes. However, it’s not easy to make the switch from your old and trusty slab to a new smartphone that bends without breaking. There are several options, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the smaller Galaxy Z Flip 4, Oppo Find N2 Flip, Moto Razr, and more. However, we have a new contender that goes directly against Samsung’s largest foldable, as the new HONOR Vs 5G arrives with a similar design, top-of-the-line specs, and more to compete against Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 crown jewel.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Honor Magic Vs SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display Cover:6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Main: 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz Cover: 6.45-inch OLED, 120Hz, Main: 7.9-inch OLED, 90Hz RAM 12GB Up to 12GB Storage Up to 1TB Up to 512GB Battery 4,400 mAh 5,000 mAh Operating System One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 Magic OS 7.1 based on Android 13 Front camera 4MP f/1.8 under display, 10MP f/2.2 on cover screen 16MP f/2.5 Rear cameras 50MP f/1.8 primary, 12MP f/2.4 telephoto, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide 54MP f/1.9 primary, 8MP f/2.4 telephoto, 50MP f/2.0 ultrawide Connectivity 5G, LTE 5G, LTE Dimensions 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm (Unfolded) 160.3 x 141.5 x 6.1 mm (Unfolded) Charging 25W 66W wired IP Rating IPX8 water resistant - Stylus type S Pen Supports stylus input (optional)

Price & availability

Pricing is another crucial aspect when looking to get a new product, and Samsung has tons of ways to help you save on any of its flagship devices. You get insane savings when you pre-order any of the company’s flagship devices and even better savings when you trade in your current device. For instance, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as low as $1,170 with up to $750 instant trade-in credit. Or get yours from Amazon.com at $1,400 with 22 percent instant savings that don’t require you to give up your current device.

HONOR Magic Vs captured by Roland Udvarlaki

And suppose you’re interested in the HONOR Magic Vs. In that case, your best option is to head over to hihonor.com, where you will find £200 savings with the early bird voucher for those who subscribe to get the latest offers and news on HONOR Store, which I assume will also be the first to get to know the retail price of the Magic VS 5G.

Design

You will have difficulty deciding which device is best for you if you’re primarily interested in looks, as these devices arrive with a very similar design. Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the HONOR Magic Vs 5G look like regular smartphones with a large cover screen that will help you use your phone with one hand when folded shut, but they will also open up to reveal a larger inner screen. However, you will find more differences when you take a closer look.

HONOR Magic Vs captured by Jaime Rivera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a bit heavier and larger than the Magic Vs 5G, as it weighs 263 grams and is 15mm thick, while Honor’s alternative is two grams lighter and 12.9mm thick when unfolded. This may not seem like such a huge difference, considering they both feature high-quality materials and components on their build to deliver an overall premium feel. However, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a gap between its internal display while folded. At the same time, the Honor Magic Vs 5G arrives with a gap-less design that may seem more convenient, but it might also be an issue if something gets caught between your display.

HONOR Magic Vs captured by Roland Udvarlaki

Another important design feature you may want to consider comes with the camera setup, as Honor’s offering looks more prominent and bolder, while Samsung’s option will be more appealing for those who love a minimalistic design. Now, in the color department, we will find two alternatives from HONOR, as the Vs 5G comes in Black and Cyan, while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will give you four different color variants to choose from, including Phantom Black, Beige, Graygreen, and Burgundy.

Display

Moving on to the main selling point of every foldable phone, we find foldable displays. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a 7.6-inch inner Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 2176 x 1812 resolution and variable refresh rates that will go up to 120Hz, depending on your needs. However, the HONOR Magic Vs 5G includes a slightly larger 7.9-inch OLED display with 2272 x 1984 resolution that will reach up to 90Hz refresh rates.

HONOR Magic Vs captured by Roland Udvarlaki

The HONOR Magic Vs 5G also packs a larger exterior display, as you get a 6.45-inch OLED display with up to 120Gz refresh rates, and the best part is that you get a pretty bright canvas as it will go up to 1,200 nits. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will get you a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 48 to 120Hz refresh rates. But the best part is that both devices will support stylus input, even though none of them have a dedicated slot for their stylus pens, meaning that you will need to be careful not to lose it.

Performance

I couldn’t find significant differences between the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the HONOR Magic Vs in this category. Both devices share similar specs and run on the same software. Both foldable phones pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with 12GB RAM under the hood, giving you fast and snappy navigation, quick app launches, and more than enough power to run the most power-demanding apps and games on Android 13.

HONOR Magic Vs captured by Jaime Rivera

However, I am leaning more towards Samsung’s foldable because it gives you three storage options, including 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. In contrast, the HONOR Magic Vs only comes with 512GB, but if we’re being realistic, most users survive with 256GB storage space, so 512GB may not be so bad after all.

Camera

This department may be a bit tricky, as my experience tells me that Samsung devices pack some of the best cameras in the Android segment. I mean, it’s not just the 50MP primary sensor with ƒ/1.8 aperture, Dual Pixel Autofocus, and optical image stabilization that will capture amazing shots in every situation. Still, you also get to play around with a 12MP ultrawide sensor with a 123-degree field of view and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom that will help you enjoy one of the most versatile camera setups in a smartphone. This device also packs a 10MP selfie camera that will be very useful when your device is folded, but you also get a 4MP under-display selfie camera on the inside, which is very convenient if you have a video call.

HONOR Magic Vs captured by Roland Udvarlaki

HONOR’s Magic VS packs a larger 54MP Sony IMX800 primary sensor with ƒ/1.9 aperture with support for 4-to-1 pixel binning, which is the same camera that arrived with the HONOR 70 series. Thanks to its image processing software, this sensor will also be great in low-light situations. Sony’s IMX800 sensor is backed up by a 50MP ultrawide and an 8MP telephoto with 3R optical zoom, so you will also get a great camera. And you also get a 16MP front-facing camera, but sadly, no camera on the inner display.

Battery

Battery life is another key factor for anyone looking to get a new smartphone, and this round goes to the HONOR Magic Vs, as it packs a larger 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging, which means that even if you manage to drain your battery with games, videos and more, you would also be able to top it off in just minutes. On the other hand, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 arrives with a smaller 4,4000mAh battery and supports only 25W charging, which isn’t that bad considering that it’s still better than regular charging speeds. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the go-to option for anyone who uses wireless charging, as this feature isn’t present on the HONOR Magic Vs.

Which Foldable is best for you

This is an easy call, considering that the HONOR Magic Vs is still unavailable, which means that your safest bet would be to go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 if you feel like you must get a new foldable phone right now. However, you can also choose to wait a bit longer to see the final price tag on the Magic Vs, which could very well turn the scales towards the new contender. Either way, you will be getting one of the most popular foldable devices of 2022, and it’s almost certain that you will get more than enough trade-in value for this device when you want to upgrade to the new iteration of the Galaxy Z Fold.