Let's see how the new HONOR Magic Vs foldable compares to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and OPPO Find N.

The foldable smartphone market is slowly (and steadily) heating up, and the HONOR's Magic Vs is the latest to join the party. After launching the Magic V earlier this year, HONOR has unveiled its latest addition to its foldable lineup — the HONOR Magic Vs foldable — in China. Featuring a new design and improvements in display, performance, and user experience, the new Magic Vs offers massive upgrades over the previous generation Magic V and provides strong competition to the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and OPPO Find N.

In this comparison guide, let's take a look at what the HONOR Magic Vs has to offer and see how it compares to the other foldable smartphones on the market. To begin, let's see how the specs of the HONOR Magic Vs compare to those of the other two foldable phones.

Category HONOR Magic Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 OPPO Find N Operating System MagicOS 7.0 (Android 12) One UI 5 (Android 13) Android 12 Inner Display Size: 7.9-inch

Resolution: 2272 x 1984

Type: Foldable OLED

Refresh Rate: 90Hz

Brightness: up to 800 nits Size: 7.6-inch

Resolution: 2176 x 1812

Type: Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Brightness: up to 1200 nits Size: 7.1-inch

Resolution: 1792 x 1920

Type: Dynamic AMOLED

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Brightness: up to 1200 nits Cover Display 6.45-inch, 2560 x 1080, 120Hz, OLED 6.2-inch, 2316 x 904, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz 5.49-inches, 1972 x 988, AMOLED, 60Hz Stylus Support Yes Yes No Dimensions Height 160.3mm

Width Unfolded: 141.5mm Folded: 72.6mm

Depth Unfolded: 6.1mm Folded: 12.9mm

Height 155.1mm

Width Unfolded: 130.1mm Folded: 67.1mm

Depth Unfolded: 6.3mm Folded: 14.2-15.8 mm

Height 132.6mm

Width Unfolded: 140.2mm Folded: 73mm

Depth Unfolded: 8mm Folded: 15.9mm

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM 8GB, 12GB 12GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB Rear Cameras Primary: 54MP IMX800, f/1.9

Ultra-wide: 50 MP, f/2.0

Optical Zoom Camera: 8MP, f/2.4 Primary: 50MP, ƒ/1.8, 1.0μ, Dual Pixel AF, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.12μ, FOV: 123-degree

Telephoto: 10MP, ƒ/2.4, 1.0μ, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom Primary: 50MP, ƒ/1.8, Sony IMX766

Ultra-wide: 16MP, ƒ/2.2, Sony IMX481

Telephoto: 13MP, ƒ/2.4, 2x optical zoom Front Camera 16 MP, ƒ/2.45 10MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.22μ 32MP, ƒ/2.4, Sony IMX615 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Dual-band Wi-Fi. Bluetooth 5.2, NFC 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC Battery 5,000 mAh 4,400 mAh 4,500 mAh Charging 66W Fast Wired Charging 25W Fast Wired Charging

10W Wireless Charging

Reverse Wireless Charging 33W wired charging

15W AIRVOOC wireless charging

10W Reverse Wireless Charging Ports USB-C USB-C USB-C Colors Cyan, Black, Orange, Gold, Black Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy (Samsung Online Store exclusive) Purple, White, Black

Starting off our comparison with design, you'll notice that all three smartphones feature a similar-looking design that folds outwards to reveal a tablet-sized screen. In terms of materials, all three foldables are made from glass and metal, which provides a premium feel in hand.

The Magic Vs, however, leaves the Galaxy Fold 4 and OPPO Find N behind in terms of dimensions and weight. HONOR Magic Vs weighs just 261 grams and has a thickness of 12.9mm, making it the thinnest foldable. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and OPPO Find N are both over 14mm thick. It's also worth noting that both OPPO Find N and HONOR Magic Vs feature a gap-less design, while the Galaxy Fold 4 has a gap between the two displays when folded.

HONOR Magic Vs

Taking a look at the inner display, the Magic Vs offers a 7.9-inch OLED display that is quite similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 4's 7.6-inch AMOLED display and OPPO Find N's 7.1-inch AMOLED screen. The HONOR foldable, however, supports only a 90Hz screen refresh rate, while both the Fold 4 and Find N feature 120Hz displays.

Moving onto the cover displays of the three phones, the HONOR foldable features the largest 6.45-inch OLED outer display, while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 takes the second spot with its 6.2-inch AMOLED screen. The Find N only features a small 5.5-inch cover display. Additionally, the Find N lacks stylus support. Both the Magic Vs and Galaxy Z Fold 4 support stylus input for note-taking and drawing, while the Find N does not.

Coming to the cameras, the HONOR Magic Vs features a 54MP primary camera (f/1.8 aperture), a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and an 8MP 3x optical zoom lens. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and OPPO Find N also feature similar camera setups with a 50MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and an optical zoom telephoto lens.

When it comes to the front camera, the OPPO Find N takes the first spot with its 32MP selfie camera, while the Magic Vs settles for the second spot with its 16MP front-facing camera. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 features only 10MP and 4MP selfie cameras on the cover display and inner display, respectively.

From the performance standpoint, the HONOR Magic Vs and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offer a similar experience as they are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. Even though the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 isn't the latest Qualcomm chipset out there, it offers better performance and efficiency compared to the Snapdragon 888 chipset found on the OPPO Find N.

Taking a look at the storage options, the Magic Vs is available in 256GB and 512GB storage configurations, while Samsung offers an additional 1TB variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in addition to the 256GB and 512GB storage variants. The RAM capacity on all three foldables is either 8GB or 12GB, and it can vary depending on the storage configuration you choose.

OPPO Find N

While we're yet to go hands-on with the Magic Vs, the HONOR foldable should offer the best battery life (theoretically) thanks to a combination of a 5,000 mAh battery cell and 66W charging. The OPPO Find N takes the second spot with its 4,500 mAh battery and 33W wired charging. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers only a 4,400 mAh battery and 25W wired charging. The Find N and Galaxy Z Fold 4, however, offer wireless charging support, which is absent on the Magic Vs.

On the whole, the HONOR Magic Vs seems like a worthy competitor to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The only deal-breaker (for now) is the fact that the smartphone is available only in China. HONOR says it will launch the Magic Vs in the global markets in Q1 2023. In the meantime, tell us about your thoughts on HONOR's new foldable smartphone. Would you buy it over the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and OPPO Find N? Let us know in the comments section below!