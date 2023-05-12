The HONOR Magic Vs was announced back in November 2022 in China, and we’ve had a chance to go hands-on with it. HONOR later announced that the device would be globally available at MWC in February 2023, and it seems like everything’s on track as the company just put the new foldable up for pre-orders, starting at just £1,399.99 in the UK, undercutting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 by £250.

HONOR is already taking pre-orders for the Magic Vs in the UK, and the device will be officially available from May 19. The foldable will come in two colors, Cyan, and Black. The device will hit the shelves at Amazon, Argos, and Very on May 26. Three, the carrier, will also sell the Magic Vs in early June with a 6-month free airtime on Unlimited plans.

HONOR Magic Vs pre-order deals

Interested customers who are keen on saving money will be glad to find that HONOR is offering an early bird voucher for everyone who subscribes to their email list, providing a generous £200 discount, dropping the price from £1,400 to just £1,200. Users can subscribe before May 26 to receive the said promotional discount. HONOR will also bundle in a free case and a screen protector for early bird buyers.

HONOR Magic Vs recap

HONOR Magic Vs captured by Jaime Rivera

Here’s a brief rundown of all the specifications. The Magic Vs comes with a 6.45-inch, OLED, 120Hz cover display and a 7.9-inch, OLED, 90Hz main display. It’s compatible with HONOR’s Magic Pen (Sold separately), and the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. There’s 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Magic Vs has a triple camera array on the back, including a 54MP f/1.9 primary, a 50MP f/2.0 ultrawide, and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. The front camera has a 16MP f/2.45 camera, making it great for video calls and taking selfies with friends and family.

HONOR Magic Vs captured by Jaime Rivera

The device has a large 5,000 mAh battery and supports 66W fast wired charging. However, it sadly misses out on wireless charging. The device is also not IP rated, meaning it can’t withstand rain, water, or dust, and we’d recommend you avoid that if you plan on picking this up.

The Magic Vs is the most affordable foldable in the UK right now

3 Images

Close

The HONOR Magic Vs is one of the most affordable foldable devices in the UK right now, and it costs less than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 at £1,650, or the newly announced Google Pixel Fold that’ll retail at £1,750. The price makes it an easy recommendation for those who want to save money and might not necessarily need wireless charging, and don’t mind taking extra care of their devices due to the lack water resistance certificate.

During my first impressions of the device, I found it lighter and more comfortable to hold than the Galaxy Fold 4. The typing experience was also far more convenient on the cover screen due to the wider display. And with the Google Pixel Fold now around the corner, chances are, the Magic Vs might offer the best overall design and form factor for foldables, since the Google Pixel Fold appears to be significantly wider than other competing foldable devices – which could make it challenging for people to use with smaller hands.

Whichever of the three foldables you end up picking up, it’s clear that the foldable smartphone field is finally getting more exciting outside of China, and we’re glad to see another newcomer join the race, and challenge the likes of Google and Samsung.