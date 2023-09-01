HONOR announced the global availability of the upcoming Magic V2 foldable flagship, and the new smartphone brings several significant improvements over its predecessor, the HONOR Magic Vs. The new Magic V2 is one of the thinnest and lightest foldables around, and it sports the premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a crease-less main display, fast charging, and an impressive camera setup.

Here, we collected all of the resources in a single post to help you learn more about one of the most impressive foldable devices in 2023. As always, we included the price, the availability, specifications, camera information, and the battery expectations.

Price & Availability

At IFA 2023, HONOR finally announced that its upcoming HONOR Magic V2 would become globally available in the near future. Unfortunately, HONOR failed to provide a timeline for the actual launch, so that remains a mystery for now. We can only hope that it won’t take as long as the Magic Vs took last year.

As for the colors, the Magic V2 will be available in black with a leather back, and possibly one more color, Silk Purple.

The price is also up to anyone’s guess. The HONOR Magic Vs launched for £1,400 (~$1,760) in the UK, and it remains to be seen if HONOR managed to keep the price the same.

HONOR Magic V2: Specifications

A foldable flagship has to be powered by a premium chip, and as such, the Magic V2 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The device supports 5G, LTE, and Wi-Fi 6E, as well as Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC, and it even has an IR port to control various appliances and TVs.

There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button, making it quick to unlock and lock the device. The phone runs MagicOS 7.2, based on Android 13.

Design

The Magic V2 looks very similar to the Magic Vs, but it’s a completely different smartphone. It’s not only thinner and lighter by 30 grams, but it also feels more premium. HONOR did an excellent job with the overall construction of the device, and while there are minimal design changes on the outside, it looks and feels new.

HONOR tested the Magic V2, and the company said that it has a 91% metal construction, made of a crossover aviation craft aluminium. The phone has been tested to endure 400,000 folds, which HONOR claims should last a minimum of four years. When the phone is unfolded, the device measures 156.7 x 145.4 x 4.7 mm, and 156.7 x 74.1 x 9.9 mm when folded.

For the first time, HONOR also added new interaction hover modes. The phone can now be half-folded, bringing additional features when using the camera, watching videos, listening to music, or participating in a video conference.

Display

HONOR Magic V2, Roland Udvarlaki / Pocketnow

The HONOR Magic V2 comes with a large and easily usable 6.43-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The panel has 2500 nits of peak brightness, and a 1060 x 2376 resolution with 402 PPI. The cover screen also has a cutout for the front-facing camera, and it supports HDR10+.

I found the 6.43-inch size perfect for using the device as a smartphone, and it felt more comfortable than the narrow Galaxy Z Fold series, or the wide Google Pixel Fold. HONOR appears to have figured out the perfect size and aspect ratio.

Opening the device reveals an even larger 7.92-inch LTPO OLED main display. The screen has 120Hz refresh rate (up from 90Hz on the Magic Vs), and it has a peak brightness of 1600 nits. The panel supports HDR10+ and IMAX Enhanced, and it’s perfect for consuming media and playing games.

For those wondering about the crease, you’ll be happy to know that its nearly gone, and you’ll have a hard time noticing it. Having used the device up close, I can tell you that it’s barely visible, and you have to look for it to feel it under your fingertips. HONOR did an excellent job, and it’s the first crease-less foldable.

Camera

The camera on the previous generation was already impressive, but HONOR managed to sneak in a few surprises. The Magic V2 comes with a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary, another 50MP f/2.0 ultrawide camera, and a 20MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor capable of 2.5x optical zoom with OIS. The front-facing camera has a 16MP f/2.2 sensor.

As usual, HONOR promises better low-light photography and clearer images in all lighting conditions. The Magic V2 also brings flagship-level features from the Magic 5 Pro series, including the Falcon algorithm and the AI motion sensing capture mode to enable users to take impressive and fast-motion images with ease.

As always, we'll have to take the device for a spin before we can comment on the quality and improvements, so stay tuned as we'll be reviewing the HONOR Magic V2 when it becomes available.

Battery

The battery is where the Magic Vs did really well, and despite the phone lacking wireless charging, it made up for it with fast wired charging. Luckily, HONOR didn’t remove anything and kept the same 5,000 mAh cell inside the Magic V2. Interestingly, HONOR uses a silicon battery that’s only 2.72mm thick – slightly thicker than a credit card. The phone still supports 66W wired charging, and users will be happy to know that the adapter will be provided inside the box.

Like in the Magic Vs, the Magic V2 lacks support for wireless charging. I would’ve loved to see this arrive in this model, but there’s a chance that the thin and light form factor is preventing HONOR from equipping the V2 with the technology. Whatever the case is, you’ll get a fast charger, and the phone should be able to charge up faster than most of the other competitors on the market.