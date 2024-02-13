HONOR unveiled the Magic V2 in July 2023. We’ve gone hands-on with the device at IFA in September. HONOR has officially released The Magic V2 for the European market in January 2024. HONOR also unveiled a new special partnership with Porsche Design that resulted in the company announcing the new Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 RSR model, featuring unique aesthetics, color, and premium materials with expert craftsmanship, inspired by the latest and most distinct Porsche sports cars.

The Porsche Design Magic V2 features most of the same internals and hardware as the standard Magic V2. Still, it does have a few exclusive materials, aesthetics, and a slightly tweaked design that makes it feel special and unique. HONOR provided me with the Porsche Edition for review, and in this post, I’ll take a closer look at all the things that make this device special. This article won’t take a deep dive into the performance and other features as the Porsche Edition largely replicates the internals from the HONOR Magic V2, which we’ve already reviewed here.



Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 Honor Magic V2 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5,000 mAh 5000 mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System MagicOS 7.2 (based on Android 13) Android 13 Front camera 16 MP camera (one on each screen) 16 MP camera (one on each screen) Colors Agate Grey Black, Purple Weight 8.25 oz (234 g) 231g Charge speed 66W wired 66W (wired) Stylus Supports HONOR Magic-Pen (Works on internal and external displays and comes in box) Supported, not in the box Material Titanium Hinge, Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield Titanium Hinge, Nanocrystal Glass 2.0 Main Camera 50 MP, f/1.9, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 50 MP, f/1.9, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS Wide-Angle Camera 50 MP, f/2.0, AF 50 MP, f/2.0, AF Cover display 6.43-inch, 120Hz, OLED 6.43-inch 120Hz OLED Interior display 7.92-inch, 120Hz, OLED 7.92-inch 120Hz OLED Telephoto 20 MP, f/2.4, 2.5x optical zoom, OIS 20 MP, f/2.4, 2.5x optical zoom, OIS

What’s in the box?

Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 RSR / Pocketnow / Roland Udvarlaki

Phone

HONOR SuperCharge Charger

2x USB Type-C Cable

Quick Start Guide

Eject Tool

Warranty Card

HONOR Magic-Pen with Magic-Pen case

HONOR Magic-Pen Quick Start Guide

Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 PU Case

The Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 RSR comes with all the accessories and tools required to get you up and running in no time. The device comes in quite a large box that reveals three additional compartments inside.

The two boxes on each side contain a USB-C cable and power adapters, one that’s specific for the UK, and another that uses the common EU connector. The middle box contains the usual paperwork, the Porsche-branded SIM ejector tool, and a fine case with stitches that are seamlessly attached to the back of the device.

What makes the Porsche Design Magic V2 special?

Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 RSR / Pocketnow / Roland Udvarlaki

The Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 feels exceptionally premium and elegant in the hand, and as someone who had a chance to go hands-on with the standard Magic V2, I can confidently say this feels superior in the hand. The unique rear panel on the back that’s reminiscent of the Porsche 911’s flyline makes the phone feel special and, in my opinion, considerably better looking than the ordinary Magic V2.

The special edition device is available in a single color, Agate Grey. The metallic grey finish has been featured in the Porsche 911, Boxster, Cayman, Macan, and the Panamera cars in the past, and it’s now available for the first time on this exclusive model. The color is really something else, and it’s hard to describe how strikingly good it looks in real life, and photos can’t do it justice.

Another thing that makes the HONOR Magic V2 RSR unique is the custom software. HONOR has tweaked the MagicOS to align with Porsche's design style, offering custom icons, sounds, and more. This customization is visible right from the moment you power on the device, but you can easily switch back to the default theme if you prefer.

Furthermore, HONOR has collaborated with Gameloft to optimize the Asphalt 9: Legends game for the device, making the Magic V2 RSR the first foldable phone capable of running the game optimized for large screen foldables at 120FPS at high resolution.

How does it feel in the hand?

The Porsche Design Magic V2 weighs only 234 grams and is only 9.9mm thick, making it the lightest and slimmest foldable you can buy today. In a world where foldables are often small bricks, the Porsche Design edition feels like a much-needed refreshment in hand, and it pushes the boundaries of innovation for foldable devices. The phone harnesses the classic Porsche DNA that makes it feel even more exciting. Whether you’re a fan or own a Porsche, it’ll make you appreciate the attention to detail and the excellent craftsmanship of the hardware.

The hinge is constructed from the durable Titanium alloy, tested for more than 400,000 folds, ensuring the phone will outlast even the most active users and more folds than most people would likely accumulate during the product's lifetime. The hinge is sturdy, smooth, and feels robust. The device can be opened at 60 and 150-degree angles, and there are no gaps between the two halves, enabling HONOR to make the device feel and look so thin.

There is also little to no display crease, resulting in no bumps or indented middle sections. The V2’s display is nearly completely flush with the rest of the display, making the HONOR Magic-Pen glide through the display without any issues. Your fingertip will likely pick up on the crease, but only when you pay attention; otherwise, it’ll be invisible for most everyday tasks.

Instead of using Gorilla Glass like most companies, HONOR decided to use its own Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield. The glass is said to be more scratch-resistant, with HONOR claiming it's more durable and can withstand the impact of hard course surfaces such as asphalt, quartz sandpaper, and even marble.

Battery and Performance

Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 RSR / Pocketnow / Roland Udvarlaki

The Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 RSR comes with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. Despite the previous generation chip, the phone is still very capable and able to run all graphics-intensive games, multitask simultaneously using multiple apps, and process photos and videos swiftly.

I haven't encountered any performance issues during my short time using the Porsche Design Magic V2, and the phone always remained quick and responsive. Apps loaded in fast, switching between apps and games was a breeze, and the operating system and overall experience were smooth and responsive.

The battery is another strong suit of the Magic V2, and the Porsche Design edition benefits from the same features as the standard model. There’s a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 66W fast wired charging. This, unfortunately, also means that the device still lacks support for wireless charging, but it’s easy to look past it, given the phone can charge up much faster than most other foldables on the market.

I could go for a full workday without having to plug in the device, and in terms of longevity, it’s one of the longest-lasting foldables I’ve ever used. I’ve played games, browsed the web, used the GPS, and multitask using various social media apps simultaneously. I’ve had over 3 hours of screen time with over 50% battery left in the tank, making the Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 RSR an endurance champion. The device also supports 66W fast wired charging, and HONOR provides not one, but two power adapters inside the box to cater to a very specific audience.

Suppose you’re after a foldable that can deliver the best that HONOR has been able to achieve and equip on a modern, premium, and one-of-a-kind foldable smartphone. In that case, the Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 RSR is worth considering. Unfortunately, the company has still not released the official price, making it a little hard to recommend for the average user, but given the provided accessories and extra attention to detail, it likely won’t come cheap.

For those looking for an equally good experience, the standard HONOR Magic V2 will likely be a better and more affordable foldable. At the same time, the Porsche Design edition will remain an exclusive for those looking for something truly exceptional.