HONOR Magic Vs is one of our favorite foldable smartphones, and now the company is gearing up to launch the next generation of its foldable flagship. HONOR has confirmed that the Magic V2 foldable flagship will be unveiled at an event in Beijing, China on July 12, 2023. Teasing the launch at MWC Shanghai, CEO George Zhao said that the HONOR Magic V2 will "set a new standard in foldable smartphone technology."

While not divulging many details about the Magic V2, Zhao mentioned that it will offer a revolutionary flexible display experience. The company is also exploring the integration of large language models (LLM) and AI on devices, which may be a focus for the Magic V2. Additionally, they emphasized the use of "Flicker-free PWM Dimming and Circadian Night Display" technology to protect users' eyes, a feature we might see on the Magic V2.

Previously, Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station revealed that the Magic V2 will bring two key upgrades over the Magic Vs. Firstly, it will include the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, offering improved performance and efficiency. Secondly, the Magic V2 will support both 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. This is a big upgrade from the Magic VS, which did not support wireless charging.

Rumors suggest that the Magic V2 foldable will feature a 2K LTPO folding screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and a slim yet durable design. Although there's no information on global availability, we anticipate the Magic V2 to launch in key global markets shortly after the initial China release, similar to the Magic Vs.

We more details are expected to emerge as we head closer to the launch. In the meantime, we'd love to hear your expectations for HONOR's upcoming foldable flagship. What features would you like to see on the Magic V2? Do you think it will give tough competition to the Google Pixel Fold and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5? Comment below and tell us what you think!

