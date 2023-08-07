Key Takeaways HONOR is set to launch its Magic V2 foldable phone globally at IFA 2023, possibly along with another foldable device.

The Magic V2 is touted as the world's thinnest and lightest foldable smartphone, with impressive specs and features.

HONOR's Magic V2 has a large 7.92-inch inner foldable display, a 6.43-inch cover display, and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

While Samsung's new foldables might be making headlines, HONOR is not far behind. The company, known for its impressive foldable phones, has announced that its Magic V2 will be launched globally at IFA 2023. The event will take place at 10 AM CET (4 AM ET / 1 AM PT) on 1st September 2023 and aims to combine "Tech + Fashion + Sustainability."

The poster for the "Unfold Tomorrow" event shows that HONOR is all set to unveil the Magic V2 for customers outside China. And there's more — another foldable device is said to accompany it. We suspect this to be a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 style phone, but it’s too early to say anything. What we know for sure is that Magic V2 is going global.

The HONOR Magic V2 is touted to be the world's slimmest and lightest foldable smartphone, being just 9.9mm thick when folded and weighing 231g. For comparison, the Google Pixel Fold is 12.1mm thick, and the Z Fold 5 is 13.4mm in the folded state. Moreover, despite being light and thin, this foldable is not short on high-end specs.

Honor Magic V2 The Honor Magic V2 is the thinnest and lightest foldable phone on the market. The Magic V2 has a large 7.92-inch inner foldable display and a 6.43-inch cover display. It also features a triple camera array and runs on the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Dimensions 156.7 x 145.4 x 4.7mm (unfolded); 156.7 x 74.1mm x 9.9mm (folded) Weight 231g Cover display 6.43-inch 120Hz OLED Interior display 7.92-inch 120Hz OLED SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Front camera 16 MP camera (one on each screen) Main Camera 50 MP, f/1.9, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS Wide-Angle Camera 50 MP, f/2.0, AF Telephoto 20 MP, f/2.4, 2.5x optical zoom, OIS Battery 5000 mAh Charging 66W (wired) Ports USB-C

The Magic V2 features a 6.43-inch OLED outer display and a 7.92-inch OLED inner foldable display, both supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by the highly efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm and comes with 16GB RAM (all variants) and up to 1TB of internal storage.

Even though it's the thinnest foldable phone, Magic V2 houses a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging — Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 support only 30W and 25W wired charging, respectively. In terms of camera, it has a 50MP main lens with PDAF and OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle, and a 20MP telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom. Additionally, 16MP front cameras are present on both inner foldable and cover screens.

As of now, we don't have information on global pricing. But we won't have to wait long, as HONOR will reveal it all in a few weeks at IFA 2023. It seems HONOR has a lot in store for this event, and it might be even bigger than anticipated with the addition of another foldable device.